Former Chelsea defender questions Blues' top-four credentials, 'not convinced' by new superstar acquisition

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has lashed out at his former side's poor start to the season and says he is yet to be convinced by their new superstar Kai Havertz.

After spending a staggering £222m in the summer on seven new players, the Blues have endured a poor start to the season with just two wins to show for. More importantly, they've been incredibly poor at the back, which was further reiterated by their most recent 3-3 draw against Southampton.

42 - Since the start of last season, Chelsea have conceded more away Premier League goals than any other side (42). Open. pic.twitter.com/Gvs4YhuWns — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

Chelsea threw away two leads to register their second such scoreline this campaign, after already having one such frantic result at the Hawthorns. Leboeuf, understandably, wasn't pleased with Chelsea's start to the season, and did not mince his words in his analysis of his former side.

Leboeuf blasts Chelsea's 'lack of cohesion' after poor start

Frank Leboeuf in action for Chelsea

Speaking on Chelsea's start to the Premier League campaign, the 52-year-old expressed to ESPN FC;

"I'm not convinced at all about Chelsea right now. It’s like they don’t know each other, they’re not fit enough, I’m very worried. I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt because I don’t know what they’re worth, but, really, if they keep on performing like that, for sure they’re not going to finish in the top four."

Out of the seven new signings as part of their £222m spending spree, Kai Havertz was their most expensive signing at an initial £62m.

6 - Chelsea have lost six of their last eight League Cup penalty shootouts, including all three at the fourth-round stage (also vs Burnley in 2008-09 and Stoke in 2015-16). Insurmountable. pic.twitter.com/hSRofeMuBv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2020

The German wonderkid was coveted by several of Europe's top clubs, but the Blues managed to seal the Bayer Leverkusen star's signature.

However, Leboeuf claims that he is unconvinced by Havertz early on into his Chelsea career. Speaking on the host of new signings made by his former club, the footballer-turned-actor remarked;

"I'm not convinced about Havertz, I’m not that optimistic. I’m very pleased with Werner, he’s a real satisfaction. Thiago Silva should have been back because it’s crucial for Chelsea to have a real leader at the back and that’s the main problem. They [Chelsea's new signings] all have to work hard physically to make sure they can play together and be stronger together."

Chelsea, so far, have managed to pick up just eight points out of a possible 15. Their results so far include two free-scoring 3-3 draws against Southampton and West Brom, wins against Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, and a 2-0 loss at home to champions Liverpool.

