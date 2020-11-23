Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels Manchester City are still in the title race and remain the Reds' closest competitors for the Premier League title. The Liverpool legend stated the same after his former club's 3-0 against Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur dispatched Manchester City 2-0 at home courtesy of a Jose Mourinho masterclass. The defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Manchester City end the weekend eight points behind Liverpool.

Despite having a squad that has had to deal with injuries in recent weeks, Liverpool managed to outplay the Foxes and rewrite history by going unbeaten for 64 matches at Anfield. Carragher remarked that the win after an arduous international break would provide a significant psychological boost to the team.

Another class performance from Robbo 🤩@andrewrobertso5 is your @carlsberg Man of the Match for #LIVLEI 👏 pic.twitter.com/VkiZtmwNj1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2020

Also read: Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points as Jurgen Klopp's side makes massive statement with convincing victory | Premier League 2020-21

It feels like the season starts now: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and a Jonny Evans own-goal secured the result for Liverpool.

Liverpool went into the fixture without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah among other absentees. However, the Reds ran away 3-0 winners on the evening through a Jonny Evans own-goal and well-crafted headers from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Advertisement

After a comparatively slow start to the campaign, Liverpool have moved level on points with leaders Spurs with three wins from their last four league matches. The likes of Leicester, Spurs and even Chelsea have been tipped by many to challenge for the PL crown, but Carragher insists Manchester City, who are in 13th place, will be Liverpool's main rivals.

So happy for Bobby, fully deserved his goal! Great performance from everyone tonight!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/aFuWPwRzrt — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 22, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool legend commented on the win:

"I think that, coming into this game, there was talk of Leicester ending this unbeaten run or Liverpool dropping points. Psychologically, this feels like a big win. It almost feels like the season starts now."

"Not just this season, but every season, once you get the international football out of the way, teams can get into a real run and gather some real momentum. It did feel like a big win, and Manchester City, who I still feel are Liverpool's biggest title rivals, lost this weekend," Carragher added.

Advertisement

Liverpool will face Atalanta next in the Champions League, while an away PL game against Brighton and Hove Albion awaits them next weekend.

Also read: Liverpool 3-0 Leicester | Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds go level with Spurs at the top | Premier League 2020-21