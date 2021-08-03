Former Premier League defender backs West Ham United to sign Liverpool star

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has backed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to join West Ham United to resurrect his career.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had an injury-ravaged spell at Liverpool. He failed to find his rhythm last season after picking up another injury at the start of the campaign.

Despite a bright start at Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain has fallen below the pecking order at Anfield. Although he has been deployed in a false-nine role during the pre-season, he has been linked with a move elsewhere.

West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing the England international from Liverpool as they want to add more strength and depth to their squad.

Johnson, who got his big break at West Ham United, feels the Hammers would be the ideal club for Oxlade-Chamberlain to get back to his best.

“West Ham’s a fantastic football club and they will let Alex enjoy his football,” he told BettingOdds.com.

“Obviously the only concern with Ox is that he’s got to stay fit because he’s a fantastic player with bags of energy and great ability. But that’s no good on the treatment table. Hopefully his body can get through all of next season. But I think West Ham United and Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a perfect fit.

“Moyes would take the shackles off him, let him go and enjoy himself and see what he can do. Touch wood Alex can stay fit and get back to his best.”

Liverpool might give Oxlade-Chamberlain another chance this season

After a difficult 2020-21 season, Liverpool were expected to be busy in the transfer window, but that hasn’t been the case. The Reds have only signed one player so far in Ibrahima Konate and may not make further additions this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, despite his subpar form over the last two years, could play a key role next season as the Reds look to mount a title challenge.

The England international is being seen as the ideal backup option for Roberto Firmino in the number nine role.

Jürgen Klopp has several midfield options up his sleeve, so Oxlade-Chamberlain’s ability in a more attacking role could be utilized next season.

It might all come down to how Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performs for Liverpool when given the chance this season. Should he be able to cement a spot as a core member of the first team, we might see more of him at Liverpool. Otherwise a move to West Ham or any other club could very much be on the cards in the near future.

