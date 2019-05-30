Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon explains why Eden Hazard will join Los Blancos but won't come cheap

Former Real Madrid president gives his take on Eden Hazard's potential move to Los Blancos.

What's the story?

Eden Hazard is a player whose name is on everyone's lips at the moment, mostly because of the countless rumours linking him with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, but also because of his match-winning performances in the UEFA Europa League final. Hazard scored a brace in a match that saw Chelsea thrash fellow London club Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, in what was termed by many as his final appearance in the Royal Blue jersey.

Now, a former president of the Madrid based club, Ramon Calderon, has said that Hazard's move to the Santiago Bernebau is all but done, while the only thing remains to be seen is what transfer fee the two parties agree upon for this exceptionally talented attacker.

In case you didn't know...

Incumbent president Florentino Perez had recently conceded that the Belgian captain had been on the club's radar for quite some time now. He even went ahead to say that he prioritizes securing his services over the likes of Mbappe and Neymar. He said:

"I'd really like Hazard to come to Real Madrid and really hope he does. He is one of the best footballers."

"I haven't spoken with Zidane about Mbappe or Neymar, nor have I with anyone else. "Nor have we spoken with Mbappe, nor will we."

Since the start of the 2012-13 campaign, Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 191 goals in 352 apps; 94 more than any other Chelsea player in this time!



Hazard's 595 chances created is also the most of any Premier League player in this period.



Baller 😎 pic.twitter.com/tccZbopPov — Goal (@goal) May 30, 2019

The heart of the matter...

Hazard, 28, said in the post-match interview after The Blues' Europa League triumph that it was time to say goodbye, fueling rumours of his imminent departure from the Stamford Bridge.

In the midst of all this, Ramon Calderon, who headed Real Madrid from 2006 to 2009, has claimed that the Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award winner will surely be wearing the famous white shirt come next season. He told SkySports News:

"It seems Hazard is coming and that is really good news for Real Madrid."

The only thing he was concerned about this highly anticipated transfer move was the huge sum of money Chelsea might ask for their talisman. He also lamented the fact that The Blues are some of the toughest negotiators out there and predicted that Hazard will not come cheap for his former club. He continued:

"I think now it is a matter of money. The player has said clearly that he wants to leave and he wants a new challenge. "

"Of course Chelsea are not easy negotiators. I know that quite well because in 2007 I had a long negotiation with Peter Kenyon at the time and Roman Abramovich about Arjen Robben.

"He was not playing for Chelsea but despite that they said the price was £35m. At that time it was a lot of money. I tried to reduce it many times and we waited until the last minute but finally we paid it."

What's next?

Real Madrid need an overhaul in their squad heading into the new season, it remains to be seen whether Hazard's potential arrival will get the ball rolling.