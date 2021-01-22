Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Fortuna Sittard are set to play host to Ajax at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Sunday in their next Eredivisie game.

Fortuna Sittard come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to NEC Nijmegen on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the KNVB Cup.

Goals from Curacao international Rangelo Janga, midfielder Jordy Bruijn and young midfielder Thomas Beekman sealed the deal for NEC Nijmegen.

Young Dutch attacker Zian Flemming scored a brace from Fortuna Sittard, but they proved to be a mere consolation.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Pascal Jensen's AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the KNVB Cup. A first-half goal from Morocco international Zakaria Labyad ensured the victory for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage, having won all four games.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating Fortuna Sittard 5-2.

Advertisement

A brace from Netherlands international Davy Klaassen and goals from young striker Brian Brobbey, Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic and Dutch winger Quincy Promes secured the win for Ajax.

Young left-back George Cox scored a brace from Fortuna Sittard.

Fortuna Sittard form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-W-W-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-D-D-W

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Team News

Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard have no known injury issues and manager Sjors Ultee is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of young Burkina Faso international Lassina Traore, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: Lassina Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Predicted XI

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yanick van Osch, Clint Essers, Martin Angha, Roel Janssen, George Cox, Ben Rienstra, Tesfaldet Tekie, Zian Flemming, Lisandro Semedo, Sebastian Polter, Emil Hansson

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Edson Alvarez, Antony, Sebastian Haller, Dusan Tadic

Advertisement

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax Prediction

Fortuna Sittard are 11th in the Eredivisie table, and have won three of their last five league games. Sebastian Polter and Zian Flemming have been the top goalscorers, while left-back George Cox is also enjoying a good season.

Ajax, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table, and the arrival of striker Sebastian Haller from West Ham United has further strengthened them. Brazilian winger Antony has been in fine form, while captain Dusan Tadic continues to be a key player.

Ajax should be able to emerge victorious against Fortuna Sittard and will be the favorites to do so.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 0-2 Ajax

Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes