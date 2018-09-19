Four longest winning starts to a Premier League season

Chelsea - Top of the pile in the 2018/19 Premier League

The 2018/19 Premier League Season has begun with a bang for two clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Both teams sit atop the division with an impressive five wins from five which they will aim to make six from six this weekend versus West Ham United and Southampton respectively.

Liverpool - Enjoying their best ever start to a Premier League season

But how important is a winning start to where a team ends the season?

Well, only four teams have ever won more consecutive Premier League matches to start a Premier League season and this slideshow documents how they fared.

=2 Manchester City (6 wins, 2016/17)

Pep Guardiola - Made an impressive start to life as Manchester City boss

Pep Guardiola's first season in charge of the Sky Blues began with a bang as they racked up six consecutive wins to kick off the new era in style, including a 2-1 victory over city rivals, Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Who ended the run?

Tottenham. Spurs defeated City 2-0 at White Hart Lane, to end the unbeaten run.

Where did they finish?

For the first time in Guardiola's career, he ended a season with no silverware whatsoever.

City finished third in the League, a massive 15 points behind Champions Chelsea. City's early season conquerors, Spurs, finished second.

=2 Chelsea (6 wins, 2009/10)

Chelsea - 2009/10 Premier League Champions

Chelsea did not have a particularly taxing start to their 2009/10 campaign as they faced two teams who would be relegated at the end of the season in Hull and Burnley. The only team they played who finished in the top 10 in the league in their six-game winning run was Tottenham whom they defeated 3-0.

However, you can only beat what is put in front of you and their excellent start was the beginning of a terrific season for the Blues.

Who ended the run?

Wigan Athletic. In a shocking upset, it was relegation contenders, the Latics who ended Chelsea's run with an impressive 3-1 win at the DW Stadium.

Where did they finish?

Champions. Chelsea beat Manchester United to the League title by a single point and also won the FA Cup overcoming Portsmouth 1-0.

