Four Manchester United players who need to step up after the international break

Manchester United have made their worst start in the Premier League this season. In eight games, the club has just won twice and lost three times. This lackluster start is partly due to injuries to key players, lack of enough quality purchases by Ed Woodward in the transfer market, and loss of form of some influential players.

The worrying part for United is that they have been unable to break the defenses of teams such as Newcastle United, West Ham, and Southampton, who have played deep and scored on the counter-attack.

With the league leaders Liverpool up next at Old Trafford after the international break, the Manchester United players need to lift their intensity and prove to their fierce rivals that they are still a team to beat. The wingers need to support Rashford and not leave him isolated upfront.

If the club does not turn the tables soon, there is a chance that United might have to say good-bye to their aim of qualifying for the Champions League next season and even fight a battle for survival to stay in the Premier League.

Let us have a look at the four Manchester United players who need to step up after the international break.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has had a frustrating start for his club this season, having started in just four Premier League games so far. This poor start has been partly due to injuries as well as loss in form. In the games he has played, Lingard has looked quite ordinary, given away possession quite cheaply to his opponents, and has failed to create chances for his teammates during counter-attacks. Due to his inconsistent performances, he was dropped by Gareth Southgate for the Euro 2020 qualifiers last week.

Hence, with injuries plaguing the team, Lingard has the chance to put in a good show and establish himself in United's playing XI.

#3 Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira is one of those players in whom Manchester United manager Solskjaer has shown immense faith in in this season so far. Despite this, Pereira has given a below-par performance in almost every game he has played. Being allocated the right-wing, Pereira has whipped in only a few crosses inside the box and has failed to link-up with Marcus Rashford. His set-pieces, too, have been entirely ineffective.

In the last game against Newcastle, Pereira was unable to create enough chances during his team's counter-attacks. To have a future at the club, Pereira needs to work hard and needs and repay the faith shown in him.

