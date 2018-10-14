Four reasons to be excited by Thierry Henry managing AS Monaco

Thierry Henry was recently unveiled as the new manager of AS Monaco. The French club is one which he holds close to his heart, as it's where he first began his career. Starting off as a youngster in the heart of Monaco, he was soon picked up by a certain Arsene Wenger. And the rest is history.

He went on to be the top goalscorer in Arsenal's Invincibles season. For 49 games, the Gunners went undefeated; a feat which has been matched by no other English club since. He is now widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the English soil, and it's not difficult to see why.

He aims to get into management. This was seen by his desire to take on the Belgium national team as an assistant coach. He had previous opportunities to get into youth management with Arsenal, however, he felt like he wasn't the right man for the job at the time. He may eventually return to his old stomping ground one day.

For now, he returns to his boyhood club, with a clear vision in his mind. With that said, the four main reasons we should be looking forward to witnessing Thierry Henry manage Monaco are:

#1 He has fresh enthusiasm

While he wasn't the manager of the Belgian National side, he certainly played his part. He was the assistant to Roberto Martinez, and it looked like the attackers learned a lot from his inputs and experience. Let's not forget that Thierry Henry's Belgium recently found themselves in the World Cup semifinals. They ended up finishing third in the competition, by beating England in the playoffs.

It's no surprise that Eden Hazard is now going on to win the player of the month award in the Premier League, being the current top goalscorer. Monaco fans can take immense pleasure in this, as there are a lot of players in their ranks who will benefit from the fresh approach to management. As we've seen in the past, the Monaco players tend to react well when they are able to express themselves freely and the manager gives them a conducive environment to do so.

