×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Four reasons to be excited by Thierry Henry managing AS Monaco

Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
158   //    14 Oct 2018, 22:38 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League
Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Thierry Henry was recently unveiled as the new manager of AS Monaco. The French club is one which he holds close to his heart, as it's where he first began his career. Starting off as a youngster in the heart of Monaco, he was soon picked up by a certain Arsene Wenger. And the rest is history.

He went on to be the top goalscorer in Arsenal's Invincibles season. For 49 games, the Gunners went undefeated; a feat which has been matched by no other English club since. He is now widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the English soil, and it's not difficult to see why.

He aims to get into management. This was seen by his desire to take on the Belgium national team as an assistant coach. He had previous opportunities to get into youth management with Arsenal, however, he felt like he wasn't the right man for the job at the time. He may eventually return to his old stomping ground one day.

For now, he returns to his boyhood club, with a clear vision in his mind. With that said, the four main reasons we should be looking forward to witnessing Thierry Henry manage Monaco are:

#1 He has fresh enthusiasm

Scotland v Belgium - International Friendly
Scotland v Belgium - International Friendly

While he wasn't the manager of the Belgian National side, he certainly played his part. He was the assistant to Roberto Martinez, and it looked like the attackers learned a lot from his inputs and experience. Let's not forget that Thierry Henry's Belgium recently found themselves in the World Cup semifinals. They ended up finishing third in the competition, by beating England in the playoffs.

It's no surprise that Eden Hazard is now going on to win the player of the month award in the Premier League, being the current top goalscorer. Monaco fans can take immense pleasure in this, as there are a lot of players in their ranks who will benefit from the fresh approach to management. As we've seen in the past, the Monaco players tend to react well when they are able to express themselves freely and the manager gives them a conducive environment to do so.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Arsenal AS Monaco Football Thierry Henry Kylian Mbappe Arsene Wenger Roberto Martinez Ligue 1 Teams
Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
Thierry Henry to AS Monaco - What does this mean for the...
RELATED STORY
Monaco has appointed Thierry Henry as the head coach
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as AS Monaco appoint Thierry Henry as...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Monaco looking to appoint Thierry Henry as their...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Monaco appoint Thierry Henry as head coach
RELATED STORY
14 facts you did not know about Thierry Henry
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as reports suggest Thierry Henry might...
RELATED STORY
How Monaco could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their...
RELATED STORY
Where is Monaco's 2016-17 Title Winning XI in 2018?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 10
20 Oct OLY NIM 12:15 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Nîmes
20 Oct PSG AMI 08:30 PM PSG vs Amiens SC
20 Oct CAE GUI 11:30 PM Caen vs Guingamp
20 Oct DIJ LIL 11:30 PM Dijon vs Lille
20 Oct NAN TOU 11:30 PM Nantes vs Toulouse
20 Oct REI ANG 11:30 PM Reims vs Angers SCO
20 Oct STR MON 11:30 PM Strasbourg vs Monaco
21 Oct MON BOR 06:30 PM Montpellier vs Bordeaux
21 Oct SAI REN 08:30 PM Saint-Étienne vs Rennes
22 Oct NIC OLY 12:30 AM Nice vs Olympique Marseille
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us