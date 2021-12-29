FPL 2021-22 Tips - Manchester United - What to expect and Whom to invest in?

Manchester United are having a sub-par season, both in FPL and the Premier League. The appointment of interim manager Ralf Ragnick has yet to bring about immediate positive structural and tactical change. However, they can potentially turn their season around because of the easy fixtures they have starting from Gameweek 20 to Gameweek 27. This easy stretch of fixtures could potentially lead to accumulation of a lot of valuable points in the FPL.

Why Invest in Manchester United in FPL?

Investing in Manchester United will now eventually pay off due to the following reasons -

An easy set of fixtures - Since they have seven consecutive gameweeks with easy fixtures, high returns are expected from their players in FPL. They will face the likes of Burnley twice, Southampton, Leeds United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Cheap players - Other than Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United players are relatively inexpensive. Potential for clean sheets in upcoming weeks - Ralf Ragnick is a defensively astute tactician. With the return of Raphael Varane, Manchester United can be defensively airtight, especially with the kind of fixtures in the pipeline. Considering how affordable Manchester United's defenders are, investing in them could prove to be a good decision.

Whom to invest in?

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) - Without a doubt. A lethal poacher and a proven goalscorer, the highest-scoring footballer ever will guarantee you tons of goals. Despite being on the expensive side, he is still a good investment if we consider his stable and consistent returns. David de Gea (£5.2m) - He is the joint top performer in the FPL for Manchester United along with Bruno Fernandes. He is probably the best and the most in-form player on the team right now. The fixtures are easy, and he will rack up clean sheets. Plus, he is available at an incredibly affordable price of just £5.2m. Raphael Varane (£5.5m) - Despite his shaky return to the pitch after his injury, Raphael Varane has a lot to offer. Being one of the most reliable and decorated defenders in Europe, he needs no invitation to prove his credentials. He is guaranteed to provide you with defensive stability and, ultimately, the much-needed clean sheet. And what a bargain of £5.5 million in FPL!! Donny van de Beek (£5.7m) - With Paul Pogba injured and Fernandes suspended for the next game, Manchester United will rely upong the services of the underutilized Donny van de Beek. It is his time to shine, and quite rightly so because he has impressed in whatever little game time he has been given. He is relatively cheap as well, with a valuation of just £5.7m.

The Manchester United FPL dilemma

Ralf Ragnick is still experimenting with his team and is yet to find a perfect XI that resonates with his footballing principles. So there is an air of uncertainty over squad rotations, something which FPL managers absolutely despise. However, the players mentioned above are almost guaranteed a place in the starting line-up for the coming game week.

The upcoming matches will decide Manchester United's season, and the faith in the club's players can handsomely reward FPL managers. Of course, there is a risk factor involved, but to be a top performer, should we not take risks?

