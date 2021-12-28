The best players in FPL Game Week 19

There were high expectations from the Premier League and FPL over the festive period, and boy, they did not disappoint. In each of the six Boxing Day matches, goals were being scored left and right. Here is a look at the top 11 performers of this gameweek and how well they fared in Matchweek 19 of the Fantasy Premier League.

Highest scoring goalkeeper

Sanchez in action vs Brentford

Robert Sanchez: Brighton's Robert Sanchez is having a phenomenal season so far. He has been consistently solid between the posts, and his match-winning saves in the second half secured him a well-deserved clean sheet. Worth a bargain of £4.6m; he scored nine points this game week.

Value - £4.6m; Points - 9

Highest scoring defenders

Kieran Tierney celebrates his goal against Norwich

Kieran Tierney: Arsenal have scored 19 goals in their last five matches, and Kieran Tierney was one of the Gunners' latest contributors. Arsenal have become a serious contender for the Champions League spots despite a shaky start to the season.

Tierney is worth an affordable £4.9m, and with his goal and clean sheet, he rewarded his FPL managers handsomely with a brilliant return of 13 points.

Value - £4.9m; Points - 13

Emerson Royal: Despite a slow start to life in North London, Emerson Royal really impressed against Crystal Palace. He was in only 0.6% of FPL managers' teams, but he rewarded the very few who trusted him with 11 points.

The Brazilian's passing accuracy of 91% was not only impressive, but it also included four key passes. He produced two crosses and made six tackles to round off an excellent display.

Value - £4.9m; Points - 11

Aymeric Laporte: The reliable Laporte delivered again this match week with a goal and assist as Manchester City thumped Leicester 6-3 at the Etihad. Considering that Manchester City have conceded the least goals in the league, it is only common sense to invest in defenders from Manchester City.

Value - £5.5m; Points - 10

Highest scoring midfielders

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Lucas Moura: Lucas Moura was the week's top points scorer. The Brazilian winger had a nearly perfect match, with a goal and two assists to secure all three bonus points. Spurs under Antonio Conte have undergone an impressive revival as they defeated Crystal Palace 3-0. FPL managers need to start reinvesting in Tottenham again.

Value - £6.4m; Points - 17

Bukayo Saka: Bukayo Saka has been phenomenal this season. He is the backbone of the young Arsenal side and has consistently delivered when his team needed him. He was rampant this match week, scoring two goals as Arsenal ran riot against Norwich.

Value - £6.3m; Points - 16

Jorginho: One of Chelsea's most impressive players this season, Jorginho yet again had another brilliant match, scoring two penalties as Chelsea breezed past Aston Villa. Relatively cheap for a high-scoring midfielder in FPL, investing in Jorginho seems like an attractive proposition at the moment.

Value - £5.8m; Points - 15

Raheem Sterling: Worth £10.6m, the relatively expensive Sterling had a brilliant match against Leicester as he scored two goals for a return of 14 points. His high price is a detrimental factor for FPL managers to invest in. Nonetheless, his presence in the Manchester City side will be vital in the upcoming title race.

Value - £10.6m; Points - 14

James Ward-Prowse: He has had a relatively quiet season so far, but he performed incredibly well this game week as Southampton defeated West Ham in a thrilling 3-2 contest. He scored a goal and assisted another to secure his highest ever haul this season.

Value - £6.3m; Points - 13

Highest scoring forwards

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Kelechi Iheanacho: Iheanacho has had a disappointing season so far but was one of the only bright lights in Leicester City's heavy defeat at the Etihad. He scored a goal and assisted two more as he went on to secure all three bonus points despite a disappointing performance for the Foxes.

Value - £6.9m; Points - 15

Alexandre Lacazette: Lacazette had his highest FPL haul this season as he scored a goal and assisted another in Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of Norwich. Despite having a quiet season until only recently, a lot is expected from him as the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation seems to be far from being over.

Value - £8.5m; Points - 11

