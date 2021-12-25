FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 19 | FPL Tips

We're in for another quickfire set of FPL Gameweeks, with three FPL deadlines in the next week.

Gameweek 19 follows a four-fixture blank Gameweek 18, which understandably had an average score of 39 FPL points. Top captain Mohamed Salah endured only his second blank of the season. However, Joao Cancelo emerged as an excellent captaincy differential, producing an 18-point FPL haul against Newcastle United.

I had a complete starting XI heading into GW 18. However, a fixture postponement and the benching of Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan meant only seven players took the field for my team. However, most of them delivered for me and helped me get a 63-point FPL total and another green arrow.

Liverpool's fixture against Leeds United stands postponed, which has wrecked the plans of many FPL managers. With two other fixtures also postponed so far, we're set for another chaotic and uncertain Gameweek.

Considering the uncertainty we've faced over the last few Gameweeks, FPL managers should be pleased to hear the announcement about an extra Free Hit. Fantasy Premier League has announced an extra Free Hit for FPL managers from Gameweek 20. That increases the chance of FPL managers playing their first Free Hit chip this week.

There has already been plenty of transfer activity ahead of this Gameweek, and that should only increase as the number of Free Hits played increases. However, FPL managers should make their transfers as late as possible to avoid damage from any late team news or postponements.

Whatever changes they make, they should do so ahead of the revised Gameweek 19 FPL deadline on Sunday.

Gameweek 19 Deadline: Sunday, December 26th at 01:30 PM (GMT)/ 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 19 Fixtures

With three games on Boxing Day postponed, we are having yet another blank Gameweek.

The revised schedule will see four simultaneous 03:00 PM GMT kick-offs on Sunday. Manchester City will go up against Leicester City at home, while Tottenham Hotspur will host Crystal Palace. Chelsea will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park later in the day.

The Gameweek will conclude with a Monday night meeting between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 19.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 18:

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa (WOL) (£5.1 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (MUN) (£4.4 million), Matthew Cash (AVL) (£5.0 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.4 million), Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.6 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.9 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.8 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (£7.2 million), and Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.6 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.8 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Ilkay Gundogan/ Trent Alexander-Arnold.

GW 18 Average score: 39.

GW 18 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 63 (-0): 63.

Overall Points: 1182.

Overall Rank: 36622.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £1.2 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Premier League

1) Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.8 million) - OUT | Son Heung-Min (MID) (TOT) (£10.3 million) - IN

With Liverpool's GW 19 fixture against Leeds postponed, FPL managers have an excellent opportunity to move Mohamed Salah out before he leaves for the AFCON. With Leicester City and Chelsea up next for Liverpool ahead of the international break, the fixtures aren't good enough to justify holding on to Salah.

As a result, I'm making the easy switch to Son Heung-Min. Spurs have an excellent upcoming schedule, and with a Double Gameweek also on the cards for them, it seems like the right time to make this switch.

Depending on further fixture postponements and other updates, I might decide to take a hit. However, if the situation becomes worse and I have less than eight players, I might play the Free Hit chip.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 19

Gameweek 19 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs None, Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs None, Raphinha (MID) vs None, Keinan Davis (FWD) vs CHE (H).

With only nine playing players in my team this week, I can't afford any benchings or fixture postponements. With Phil Foden, Michail Antonio and Ilkay Gundogan's places in their respective teams' starting XIs not guaranteed this week, I am inching closer to pressing the Free Hit button.

However, the opportunity to get rid of Mohamed Salah earlier than other FPL managers is appealing to me. By saving my Free Hit, I should have two of them to use in the second half of the season, and that would allow me to navigate the Double Gameweeks more easily. That's why I still haven't pressed the Free Hit button yet despite the chaos surrounding this Gameweek.

Marcos Alonso, Joao Cancelo, Matthew Cash and Diogo Dalot are the four members of my defence. While the first three names are secure starters for their respective teams, I'm hoping Dalot starts over Aaron Wan-Bissakka for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-Min has a decent record against Crystal Palace, and he should look to continue his goalscoring form. Lastly, Ollie Watkins is my other striker alongside Antonio. He was unlucky not to score against Chelsea in the reverse fixture, and should have a sizeable impact in this game.

Looking at how things are shaping up, it appears tough to field a decent team without playing the Free Hit. However, as of now, I'm hopeful that I can manage to continue my good FPL run in GW 19.

Gameweek 19 - FPL Captaincy

With Mohamed Salah out of the picture, GW 19 should be interesting on the captaincy front. While the gain from captaining Salah over the last few GWs hasn't been much, this Gameweek offers FPL managers the chance to profit from their different captaincy choices.

I am backing an in-form Son Heung-Min to deliver against Crystal Palace this week. He had plenty of chances against Liverpool, and is thriving under the able tutelage of Antonio Conte. He is a good long-term option for my FPL team, and is a solid captaincy option for this Gameweek.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 19 - Summary

Starting XI:

GK - Jose Sa (WOL) vs None.

DEF: Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs AVL (A), Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs LEI(H), Diogo Dalot (DEF) vs NEW (A), and Matthew Cash (AVL) vs CHE (H).

MID: Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs CRY (H), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) vs LEI(H), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs None, and Phil Foden (MCI) vs LEI(H).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs CHE (H) and Michail Antonio (FWD) vs SOU (H)

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs None, 1st Sub: Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) vs None, 2nd Sub: Raphinha (MID) vs None, 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs CHE (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Son Heung-Min | VC: Joao Cancelo.

