The best players in FPL Gameweek 23

Gameweek 23 was a relatively low-scoring match week, both in FPL and in the league. Manchester United earned a hard-fought victory against West Ham United, courtesy of a late Marcus Rashford winner. A spectacular goalkeeping performance by Nick Pope helped Burnley hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates. Lucas Digne piled upon Everton's misery by assisting Aston Villa's only goal to secure victory against his former club.

Although many players were impressive, it was a tough game week for FPL managers as they averaged only 30 points. Let's look at the top 11 players of Gameweek 21 who have accumulated the highest number of FPL points. Maybe we should try investing in a few of them to improve our returns.

Best Goalkeeper in FPL Gameweek 23

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Nick Pope (Burnley) - Considering his high standards, Nick Pope is having a disappointing season with Burnley at the bottom of the table. However, he was nothing short of brilliant this gameweek as his match-winning performance against Arsenal helped Burnley secure an important point at the Emirates. He made five saves in that match, making him the highest-scoring goalkeeper this game week. Value - £5.4m; Points - 10

Best Defenders in FPL Gameweek 23

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) - The veteran Thiago Silva is at it again. He was phenomenal in the match against Tottenham Hotspur. He ensured all three points for Chelsea against their local rivals by scoring a goal and securing a clean sheet. His performance earned him a well-deserved 13 points in the FPL. Value - £5.6m; Points - 13

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) - Lucas Digne had a disastrous season with Everton. His poor performances, coupled with disagreements with the management, led to him being outcasted by the coach. However, his fortunes seemed to have changed after his transfer to Aston Villa as he racked up his first goal contribution of the season. What better place to rack up a match-winning assist than against his former club Everton at Goodison Park? The assist and the clean sheet earned him 12 points in FPL. Value - £5.1m; Points - 12

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) - Andrew Robertson is one of the most complete fullbacks in the league. He, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, forms the most deadly fullback combination in the league. In the match against Crystal Palace, he assisted two goals to score 11 points in the FPL. He has been in fine form as he scored 12 points in the previous game week. Value - £7.1m; Points - 11

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) - Laporte has been rock solid at the back for Manchester City. He impressed again in Game Week 23 as he helped Manchester City salvage a draw against Southampton by scoring the only goal. He has been in good form, scoring 58 points in his last eight game weeks. Value - £5.7m; Points - 10

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United): Under Ralf Ragnick's management, Diogo Dalot has emerged as the preferred right-back over Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He impressed many with his incredible work rate and attack-minded approach to the game. In the match against West Ham, he helped secure a clean sheet, which earned him three bonus points. Value - £4.5m; Points - 9

Best Midfielders in FPL Gameweek 23

Leeds United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) - Shelvey played a vital role in the match against Leeds United. He scored the only goal of the match that helped Newcastle secure a rare win (their second victory in 21 games). His goal secured 11 points for him in the FPL. Newcastle supporters may have something to look up to as the new ownership is investing heavily in bringing in new players. This could possibly lift them out of the relegation zone. Value - £5.3m; Points - 11

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) - Considering his high standards, Ziyech has had an underwhelming season so far. However, things are taking a turn for the better as he has scored two goals in his last two matches. His goal against Tottenham helped Chelsea secure an important victory against their fierce city rivals. He secured a mouth-watering 11 points this game week. Value - £7.3m; Points - 11

Joao Moutinho (Wolves) - Joao Moutinho had a fantastic match against Brentford as he contributed directly to both the goals scored by Wolves. He scored one and assisted another to score 13 points - his highest ever haul this season. He has been in good form recently so investing in him seems to be an attractive option. Value - £4.9m; Points - 13

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) - Buendia scored the only goal in the game against Everton. His contribution earned him 10 points in FPL. So far he has scored two goals and assisted three more this season. Aston Villa have some easy fixtures in their next five game weeks, so you can expect him to make more goal contributions. Value - £6.2m; Points - 10

Best Forwards in FPL Gameweek 23

Watford v Norwich City - Premier League

Joshua Sargent (Norwich) - Joshua Sargent had a fantastic match against Watford. He scored two goals to secure a vital three points for Norwich, which will help them enormously in the relegation battle. He has been slowly consolidating his position in Norwich's starting line-up lately. He also assisted one goal in the previous game week. Sargent will be a key player whose contributions will boost Norwich's hopes of survival this campaign. Value - 5.4m; Points - 13

