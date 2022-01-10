The best players in FPL Gameweek 21

Gameweek 21 was 2022's first FPL Gameweek, and it did not disappoint. Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a win at Old Trafford for the first time in more than 40 years. There was drama at the Emirates as Manchester City delivered a late comeback victory against a 10-man Arsenal.

Wolves @Wolves Moutinho's winner from every camera inside Old Trafford!



@MonsterEnergy Moutinho's winner from every camera inside Old Trafford! 🍷 Moutinho's winner from every camera inside Old Trafford! 🎥🔋 @MonsterEnergy https://t.co/H79ZmpPXnQ

It was a gameweek of surprises as rarely selected and incredibly cheap players shone. FPL managers who had those players on their teams by luck or chance were highly rewarded, and yes, we all envy them. Here are the top 11 players from Gameweek 21 who have accumulated the highest number of points.

Best Goalkeeper in FPL Gameweek 21

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) - Hugo Lloris has always been one of the competition's highest-performing goalkeepers. He impressed against Watford as he made four saves to secure a clean sheet and earn eight points. Following Conte's arrival, Tottenham have started keeping more clean sheets. He has also accumulated the third-highest number of clean sheets (eight) in the entire league. Value - £5.4m; Points - 8

Best Defenders in FPL Gameweek 21

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham) - Sanchez was amazing against Watford as he scored the only goal of the match to win the match for Tottenham. He also secured a clean sheet to take his season's tally to seven total clean sheets. His tally of 15 points is an incredible return for a player whose value is astonishingly cheap. Value - £4.6m; Points - 15

Mads Roerslev Rasmussen (Brentford) - He is not a regular in the Brentford starting XI but has slowly consolidated his position into the team. He played full 90 minutes in four of the last five Premier League matches for Brentford. His brilliant 14-point haul came as a surprise to many managers. He scored a goal and assisted another to secure victory against Aston Villa. Brilliant return for a player worth only £4.3m. To the 0.1% FPL managers who had him on his team, how does it feel to be lucky? Value - £4.3m; Points - 14

Dan Burn (Brighton) - Dan Burn was also not a starter for Brighton. However, he consolidated his position into the team as he played full 90 minutes in all of Brighton's last five matches. In the match against Everton away at Goodison Park, Burn's goal helped secure a memorable victory for Brighton. He is also incredibly affordable. Value - £4.4m; Points - 8

Nelson Semedo (Wolves) - Semedo has been a part of a very defensively astute Wolves side. Wolves have managed to secure clean sheets and conceded very few goals this season. Nelson Semedo was brilliant in the match away at Old Trafford as he helped his team secure both, victory and a clean sheet against Manchester United. He scored eight points in that match and has scored 66 points in total. Value - £4.8m; Points - 8

Best Midfielders in FPL Gameweek 21

Moutinho scored his first goal this season against Manchester United

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton): Mac Allister was the star of the match for Brighton as he scored two goals to secure the victory against Everton in their own backyard. He rewarded the 0.5% of managers who trusted him by winning them an absolute bag of 15 points this game week. He is also incredibly affordable with a worth of £5.3m. Value - £5.3m; Points - 15

Manuel Lanzini (West Ham) - Lanzini was brilliant in the match against Crystal Palace as he scored two goals to secure an away victory. He earned 15 points and there is more to come as this is a double-game week for West Ham. Managers can expect more of the same. He is worth £5.8m in FPL and was selected by only 0.8% of FPL managers in their teams. Boy, those FPL managers played their cards right!! Value - £5.8m; Points - 15

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Over those encounters he’s scored six goals, provided one assist and earned 14 bonus, averaging 8.9 points per match



#FPL #CRYWHU SCOUT: In seven starts against Crystal Palace, Manuel Lanzini (£5.8m) has produced four double-figure haulsOver those encounters he’s scored six goals, provided one assist and earned 14 bonus, averaging 8.9 points per match SCOUT: In seven starts against Crystal Palace, Manuel Lanzini (£5.8m) has produced four double-figure haulsOver those encounters he’s scored six goals, provided one assist and earned 14 bonus, averaging 8.9 points per match#FPL #CRYWHU https://t.co/PFkaDTSmi9

Anthony Gordon (Everton) - Anthony Gordon is another surprise overachiever this game week. He scored the two goals in Everton's defeat to Brighton and was the only decent performer for Everton in that match. He scored 14 points this game week and there is more to come since this is a double-game week for Everton as well. He is worth an affordable £4.5m and is selected by only 0.3% of total managers, and he rewarded them handsomely. Value - £4.5m; Points - 14

Joao Moutinho (Wolves) - Joao Moutinho scored his first and only goal for Wolves this season, and he chose no better timing for it. He kept it late as he stunned Old Trafford with his goal to secure a dramatic victory for Wolves. It was their first victory at Old Trafford in over 40 years. He secured 11 points with his goal, his highest ever haul this season. Value - £4.9m; Points - 11

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) - Olise was the only good performer for Crystal Palace in their defeat against West Ham. He scored one goal and assisted another as Crystal Palace fell to a 2-3 home loss, securing 11 points. What's surprising? He played only 22 minutes of that match. Value - £5.4m; Points - 11

Best Forwards in FPL Gameweek 21

Brentford v Aston Villa - Premier League

Also Read Article Continues below

Danny Ings (Aston Villa) - Danny Ings was the sole goal scorer for Aston Villa in their disappointing defeat to Brentford to secure eight points. Overall, it had been an underwhelming season for Ings as he had scored only four goals and assisted two more in the entire season. However, from this game week, the only positive that we can draw is that we can rely on Ings to score more goals like this in the coming game weeks. Value - £7.7m; Points - 8

Edited by Shardul Sant

LIVE POLL Q. Should we start investing in cheap players as an alternative to the expensive ones who are underperforming? Yes No 1 votes so far