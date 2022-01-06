FPL 2021-22 Tips - Tottenham Hotspur - What to Expect and Whom to Invest in?

Tottenham Hotspur were disappointing at the start in FPL and in the Premier League, but the arrival of Antonio Conte changed everything. They are in tremendous form and are unbeaten in their last 8 Premier League matches since Conte took charge. Conte's men were defensively astute as they secured five clean sheets in those matches, a brilliant return by all measures.

Why Invest in Tottenham Hotspur in FPL?

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Investing in Tottenham Hotspur will now pay off due to the following reasons:

#1 Affordable players - Except Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, players from Tottenham are relatively cheap in FPL. In-form players like Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, and Davinson Sanchez are all worth less than £5.5 million in FPL. Even the high-performing Lucas Moura is worth only £6.5 million. Furthermore, Son is a cheaper alternative to Mohamed Salah, who will be unavailable for the next few weeks owing to the Africa Cup of Nations. If you want to save money in FPL, go invest in Tottenham.

#2 Good Defensive record - In their last eight matches, Tottenham have managed to secure five clean sheets. Conte's arrival has helped Tottenham fix their leaky defense. For FPL managers, this is a green light for them to invest in Tottenham defenders as they are more likely to secure clean sheets.

#3 Good form - Tottenham players are in excellent form. During their unbeaten streak, the players looked comfortable on the ball and controlled the game. Players like Son, Moura, Reguilon, Lloris are in tremendous form and have handsomely rewarded their backers in FPL. This momentum of good form is likely to continue in the coming matches.

Whom to Invest in?

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

#1 Heung-Min Son - Heung-Min Son has been phenomenal this season. He shouldered the immense responsibility of keeping Tottenham in the race for a Champions League place when Harry Kane was in poor form. He has scored eight goals and assisted five more to score 108 points, which is an incredible return when we are only halfway through the season. FPL managers, Son is a viable alternative to Salah, so go invest in him now! Position - Midfielder, Value - £10.7m

#2 Lucas Moura - Lucas Moura has been in good form recently. His overall stats are not very convincing, as he has scored a modest two goals and assisted three more the entire season. However, in the last five games, he has scored a convincing 31 points in FPL, a decent return. He has a reputation for delivering when his team needs him the most, so FPL managers keep an eye on him. Position - Midfielder, Value - £6.5m

#3 Sergio Reguilon - Reguilon has been one of the most consistent players in Tottenham this season. This season, he has established himself as one of the most reliable fullbacks in the Premier League. He is even compared to the likes of Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold. He has scored a goal, assisted three more, and amassed a decent seven clean sheets this season, scoring 76 FPL points. Position - Defender, Value - £5.4m

#4 Hugo Lloris - Hugo Lloris is another player who has been fantastic this season. He has scored 81 FPL points and secured eight clean sheets — the league's third-highest tally. He has been the leader and backbone of Spurs, both in good times and bad. Tottenham have been brilliant defensively of late, so you can bank on Lloris to get you more clean sheets and more FPL points. Position - Goalkeeper, Value - £5.4m

Tottenham Hotspur are Looking Dangerous this Season

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Tottenham have had their highs and lows this season, but they are consistent now with Conte at the helm. The players have adapted brilliantly to Conte's tactics. For FPL managers, this is the right time to invest in Tottenham as Conte is a proven winner and will guarantee you FPL points.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL PRICE RISES

£10.6m - Son Heung-min

£5.4m - Sergio Reguilon



PRICE FALLS (selected)

£12.9m - Mohamed Salah

£7.5m - Bernardo Silva

£8.6m - Gabriel Jesus

£5.5m - Jack Harrison



#FPL PRICE RISES£10.6m - Son Heung-min£5.4m - Sergio ReguilonPRICE FALLS(selected)£12.9m - Mohamed Salah£7.5m - Bernardo Silva£8.6m - Gabriel Jesus£5.5m - Jack Harrison 📈 PRICE RISES 📈£10.6m - Son Heung-min£5.4m - Sergio Reguilon📉 PRICE FALLS 📉 (selected)£12.9m - Mohamed Salah£7.5m - Bernardo Silva£8.6m - Gabriel Jesus£5.5m - Jack Harrison#FPL https://t.co/yyYBA7wEvn

Also Read Article Continues below

A challenging set of fixtures await Tottenham in the Premier League as they play Arsenal, Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City in their next six matches. However, considering how good they have been of late, you can count on them to put up a tough challenge. Defensively in FPL, you can reap huge benefits if things go right.

Edited by Manas Mitul

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tottenham secure a Champions League place? Yes No 3 votes so far