Ranking the 5 best Premier League players who will play in the AFCON

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has been host to some of Africa's most skilled players.

The 2018-19 Premier League season shed light on the brilliance of African players. As many as three African forwards - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - scored 22 goals and shared the Golden Boot.

The league has also been graced by some all-time greats like Michael Essien, John Obi Mikel and Samuel Eto'o in the past.

Premier League clubs will be without some big hitters during the AFCON

The top-four race in the ongoing Premier League season looks set to go right down to the wire and the relegation battle will be nail-biting. Consequently, many teams in the Premier League will deeply feel the absence of some of their stars in January 2022.

These players will represent their country in the biennial African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Many Premier League teams already have a tough run of fixtures in a very busy December. The absence of some key players could massively influence these teams' final outcome in what has been an extremely competitive season so far.

Here are the top five Premier League players who have the hopes of their countries on their shoulders come January in the AFCON.

#5 Emmanuel Dennis | Watford

Emmanuel Dennis has been brilliant for Watford this season.

Emmanuel Dennis joined Watford from Club Brugge in the summer. While there were doubts about his ability to adjust to the Premier League, Dennis has already put in several impressive performances for Watford. The Nigerian is their top-scorer as well.

Dennis has scored six goals and assisted five for Watford in the Premier League this season and is proving to be indispensable to Claudio Ranieri. The Hornets, who are just three points off the relegation zone, are in desperate need of wins. Their survival chances will take a hit, with Dennis missing several games.

The forward is versatile and has adapted well to the Premier League, playing both centrally and on the wing. Dennis has made just three appearances for the Nigerian national side but his current form certainly merits him playing time in the upcoming AFCON.

#4 Riyad Mahrez | Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez in action for Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez has had his fair share of achievements in football, including the winner’s medal in the 2019 AFCON. The 2016 Premier League Player of the Season is a joy to watch on the wing with silky skills and a magical left foot.

Mahrez was one of the stand-out players for Leicester during their title-winning season. The Algerian has helped Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on quite a few occasions despite having to compete for places in a squad brimming with talent.

Mahrez has scored 47 goals and provided 39 assists for the Cityzens since joining the club in 2018. Manchester City’s incredible squad depth is one aspect that will make up for the winger's absence next month when the AFCON gets underway.

Mahrez is captain of the Algerian national team and has scored 26 goals and provided 34 assists so far for them. Along with the likes of Andy Delort, Youcef Atal and Said Benrahma, he will look to defend the AFCON title and achieve glory once again.

