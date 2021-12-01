Ranking the 5 greatest bargain signings by Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has well and truly established himself as one of the best managers in Europe over the last decade. The German tactician has transformed clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, turning them from mid-table clubs into genuine title contenders.

Jurgen Klopp has often worked on a tight budget

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t had the same financial backing as some of his competing managers at almost every stage of his career.

For instance, Bayern Munich always held the upper hand in the transfer market in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have kept the aces when it comes to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has had to pull a rabbit out of his hat and deliver a few bargain signings in such a scenario. The German has turned many footballers into world-class players, especially during his stint at Borussia Dortmund. In this article, we look at the five greatest budget transfers made by Jurgen Klopp.

Honorable mentions: Joel Matip, Lukasz Piszczek

#5 Ilkay Gundogan (€5.5 million)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

Ilkay Gundogan must have given Jurgen Klopp a couple of sleepless nights during his free-scoring spree for Manchester City in the middle of last season. However, one must not forget that Gundogan gained recognition while playing under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

The Gelsenkirchen-born midfielder spent five years at Signal Iduna Park, appearing 157 times. He was bought by Jurgen Klopp for just €5.5 million and won the German domestic double during his first campaign.

Although Dortmund couldn’t pip Bayern Munich to the top of the table in the remainder of Gundogan’s tenure, Jurgen Klopp ensured they would win a couple of DFL-Super Cups.

Gundogan has achieved immense success under Pep Guardiola for Manchester City. He has also played over 50 matches for Germany, a remarkable feat considering their wealth of options in the middle of the park.

#4 Neven Subotic (€4.5 million)

Jurgen Klopp took Subotic with him when he joined Dortmund

Neven Subotic is the least glamorous player on this list and might be a relatively unknown name for younger fans. Subotic will be remembered for his contributions under Jurgen Klopp for both Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

With 281 matches played over nine seasons, he ranks second in the list of most frequently used players by Jurgen Klopp.

The Serbian centre-back was purchased for just €4.5 million, a fantastic value signing. Subotic scored 22 goals and won six trophies in his career at Dortmund.

He formed a rock-solid partnership with Mats Hummels at the back for Jurgen Klopp, and played a pivotal part in Dortmund’s title-winning seasons.

Subotic is a few days away from his 33rd birthday. While most of the players on this list are still going strong, the Serb’s quality has faded away during the last few years.

He played for SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga during the 2020-21 campaign but is currently a free agent.

