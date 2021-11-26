Ranking the 5 greatest defenders to play under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool from top six contenders to title challengers since taking charge at Anfield in 2015. His ability to transform players into superstars with a never-say-die attitude differentiates him from most other managers at the top level.

The German signed for Liverpool after a superb spell at Borussia Dortmund, which included two league titles, and he is one of the best tacticians in the game.

Jurgen Klopp has nurtured several footballers into world-class players

His role in the development of players such as Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski at Dortmund should not be underestimated.

Meanwhile, exceptional signings such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alisson, and many others at Liverpool have helped remodel the club to become one of Europe’s best.

He has won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool by deploying a brand of attacking football that is a joy to watch. With a contract until 2024, it is certain that Klopp will want to achieve even more glory with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has had many great players under his tutelage and here are the top five defenders to have worked under him:

#5 Neven Subotic

Neven Subotic played for both Mainz and Dortmund

Neven Subotic has always been prominently present in Jurgen Klopp’s sides. Much adored by Dortmund fans, the Serbian has made 281 appearances for Klopp, including 246 appearances for the club.

Subotic has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s favorites, and his longevity is why he slightly edges the likes of Joel Matip and Lukasz Piszczek on this list.

The Serbian is excellent on the ball and aerially as well. He won successive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, two German Super Cups and one DFB-Pokal Cup under Klopp.

Subotic (On Jürgen Klopp): "he's a legendary manager who is always good for a surprise with his team, as well as in the Champions League."

Subotic spent two seasons with Jurgen Klopp at Mainz, from 2006 to 2008, the latter of which was played in Bundesliga 2. When Jurgen Klopp found his next challenge at Dortmund, he decided to take the dependable centre-back along with him.

The Serb was immediately a commanding presence in Dortmund’s defense along with the likes of Mats Hummels. Subotic has had an eventful footballing career, and the 32-year-old is currently a free agent.

#4 Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson is often considered a teacher's pet at Liverpool

Liverpool fans took an immediate liking to Andy Robertson once they witnessed his passion and relentless pressing on the football pitch. The Scottish international has been performing consistently for the Merseyside Reds since joining in 2017.

Robertson is one of Jurgen Klopp’s best bargain buys, having signed for the club for a fee of around £8 million. The 27-year-old has a contract until 2026 and is a great character both on and off the field.

Just a reminder that Andrew Robertson cost Liverpool just £8m.



Bargain of the decade.

His expertise and charisma will profoundly impact the younger players who come into Liverpool’s first-team. The left-footed Scot has 39 assists for Liverpool in 189 appearances and has displayed a defensive solidity, especially against opposition wingers.

Since he signed, Liverpool have achieved a lot, including the league title, one UEFA Champions League title, the UEFA Supercup, and the Club World Cup.

