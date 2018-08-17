FPL 2018/19: Captain Choices for Gameweek 2

The Premier League returned last weekend and fantasy managers all around the globe watched in anticipation as the team they set after hours and hours of tinkering was now finally in action.

As the first 10 games of the season came to an end there was rejoice on face some fantasy managers while there was a disappointment on the others but it is still early days into the season.

The biggest dilemma before the deadline sets is the selection of the captain as a solid choice can be the difference between a good score or an average score. Hence to solve that problem for my fellow fantasy managers here are some players you can give the armband to in Gameweek 2:

The Top Choices :

Mohamed Salah(Liverpool):

The goal machine from Egypt started his new season from where he left off last time by scoring a goal and rewarding his 54.7% managers who placed him in their squad with 8 quality points.

In Gameweek 2, Liverpool faces a Crystal Palace side which under Roy Hodgson have completed a successful turnaround from their rather disastrous start to their campaign last season to go undefeated in their last 7 games.

But, Liverpool will still be expected to go into this match as favorites to emerge with an outright victory and who else other than Salah will be spearheading 'The Reds' offense.

Sergio Aguero(Manchester City):

The talismanic Argentine did not get the start he wanted to his new season as he recorded a blank against Arsenal in Man City's opening fixture of the 2018/19 season. He will be looking to make a strong comeback against Huddersfield Town in game week 2.

Huddersfield Town are coming off a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea and now have to face the reigning champions Man City something they would have loved to avoid at all costs but that is the Premier League for you. Huddersfield allowed 4 shots on target against Chelsea of which 3 found the back of the net.

Aguero would be hoping to bring his A-game to the Etihad Stadium where he scored 15 of his 21 goals last season. Against a hapless Huddersfield team facing its 2nd Big 6 team in as many weeks expect Man City and Aguero to score big.

