FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 15 | FPL Tips

FPL managers would relish the one-week break between Gameweeks 14 and 15 after a hectic week. They will, however, look to get their transfers and captaincy decisions on point as we near the Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19.

FPL managers must now be well aware of the rotation risks after most popular captain Mohamed Salah was benched against Crystal Palace. The Egyptian, however, came on from the bench to produce a sensational performance that gave him a 16-point FPL haul.

He'll be among the top captaincy options in a Gameweek 15 that has some tricky fixtures in store. Manchester City's home fixture against Newcastle United is also one to watch out for.

So on that note, let's now take a look at the top five FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 15.

Honorable Mentions: Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) (£6.3 m), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) (MID) (£9.8 m), and Raheem Sterling (MCI) (MID) (£11.4 m)

#5 Jack Grealish (AVL) (MID) - £7.8 m (vs) CRY(H)

Grealish has made a great start to this FPL season.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is a great FPL option to consider as your captain for Gameweek 15. Villa take on a Crystal Palace side that just conceded seven goals in Gameweek 14 against Liverpool. Grealish has returned three goals and five assists in six home games and should influence the game heavily given Villa's good form and Palace's indifferent run.

While he does blank frequently, he also tends to return huge FPL hauls and is a good FPL captaincy option.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) £11.0 m (vs) LEI(A)

Fernandes netted twice against Leeds.

The in-form Bruno Fernandes is a good FPL captaincy option for Gameweek 15. Manchester United take on Leicester in what promises to be a high-octane encounter. Leicester's defense wears a solid look, with the likes of Jonny Evans, Wilfred Ndidi, and Timothy Castagne making their return to the team.

However, both Fernandes and United have been prolific away from home, with the team winning all their away games and Fernandes scoring 58 FPL points. Given their good goalscoring run, you'd expect United to get some goals and Fernandes to be involved.