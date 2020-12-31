FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 17 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be looking for a change in fortunes with the arrival of the New Year as Gameweek 17 kicks off on the evening of Friday, 1st January.

Considering that it kicks off in less than 48 hours post the conclusion of Gameweek 16, FPL managers don't have a lot of time to react to the various injuries and benchings of players in their FPL team. They also need to factor in the fast-approaching Blank and Double Gameweeks when making their transfers.

Above all, the right captaincy choice will be crucial in kicking off 2021 with a successful FPL Gameweek. On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 best FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 17.

Honorable Mentions: Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (MID) (£7.4 m), and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) (MID) (£11.4 m).

#5 Sadio Mane (LIV) (MID) — £11.9 m (vs) SOU(A)

Sadio Mane.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane could profit from Liverpool's travel to St Mary's in Gameweek 17. While Southampton have been very good defensively this season, teams that have been able to exploit their high line have reaped the rewards.

Sadio Mane goes level with Luis Suarez on 69 Premier League goals for Liverpool 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IE9aTfrGin — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 27, 2020

Considering his frightening pace and clinical finishing skills, Mane could get a sizeable FPL haul in this Gameweek.

With Liverpool needing a win after two draws, Mane is likely to deliver. While he may not be the safest FPL pick, he promises a huge reward if he delivers.

#4 Jamie Vardy (LEI) (FWD)- £10.2 m (vs) NEW(A)

Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy will be a top FPL option when the Foxes travel to St. James' Park on Saturday. Vardy would be fit and fresh for the Gameweek 17 clash after he was benched in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, incurring the wrath of many FPL managers.

Players with 15+ G/A in the Premier League this season:



Harry Kane - 19 (9⚽️ 10🅰️)



Mohamed Salah - 16 (13⚽️ 3🅰️)



Bruno Fernandes - 16 (10⚽️ 6🅰️)



Son Heung-Min - 15 (11⚽️ 4🅰️)



Jamie Vardy - 15 (11⚽️ 4 🅰️)



The league’s most reliable contributors. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tuJlv8F4iP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 26, 2020

Vardy has had a phenomenal season so far, and has scored eleven goals and provided seven assists. Newcastle doesn't have a great defensive record, and given Leicester's fine away form, they should have no trouble in breaking down the Magpies.

Considering all this, Vardy is undoubtedly a great FPL captaincy choice for this week.

