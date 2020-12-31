FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 17 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be full of hope and vision as they prepare for the first FPL Gameweek of 2021. The deadline for FPL Gameweek 17 will be on the evening of Friday, 1st January. It comes two days after the conclusion of Gameweek 16.

FPL managers had a hard time in Gameweek 16 with an average total of 37 points. There was a lot of confusion, especially since it was also the Cup qualification Gameweek. I managed to get 44 FPL points thanks to returns from Fernandes, Bamford, Ben Chilwell, and Nick Pope. It was, however, my third consecutive captaincy blank.

FPL managers were hit hard due to some Christmas rotation, as well as an unexpected blank for Manchester City and Everton Players. That fixture was abandoned due to COVID-19 concerns. They were further hit when the fixture between Spurs and Fulham got postponed due to the same reason with the number of cases supposedly rising, FPL managers must be prepared for more such blanks as well.

Given that we're just one Gameweek away from the Blank and Double Gameweeks, FPL managers will have to make some important transfers as well as make some decisions on their chip-usage.

Whatever they decide to do, they must do so before the Friday evening deadline.

Gameweek 17 Deadline: Friday, 1st January(2021) at 04:00 PM (GMT) and 09:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Also Read: FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 16 | FPL Tips

FPL Gameweek 17 Fixtures

Advertisement

The Gameweek kicks off with a Monday evening clash between Everton and West Ham at Goodison Park. United hosts Aston Villa later in the day. Tottenham takes on Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. The marquee clash of the Gameweek is Chelsea vs Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, which is to be played on Sunday evening.

Liverpool travels to St Mary's on Monday night to conclude the Gameweek.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 17.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 16 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (BUR) and Jed Steer (AVL)

Defenders: Charlie Taylor (BUR), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), Ben Chilwell (CHE), and Barry Douglas (LEE)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV), Tomas Soucek (WHU), Ademola Lookman (FUL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT), Patrick Bamford (LEE), and Che Adams (SOU)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes

GW 16 Average score: 37

Points Scored (in GW): 44 (-8): 36

Overall Rank: 532,019.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.1 m

Transfers

#1 Matt Targett in for Charlie Taylor

Targett is a safe and reliable FPL pick.

FPL managers who plan to use their Free Hit for Gameweek 18 should try to use the free transfer for Gameweek 17. This is because once you play your Free Hit, the number of free transfers for the following Gameweek resets to one.

Advertisement

Even so, I am forced into making a change, with Charlie Taylor missing out due to a hamstring injury. Among the prospective replacements are Matt Targett and Kortney Hause from Aston Villa, and Rob Holding from Arsenal.

Arsenal has a very kind run of fixtures despite not having a Double Gameweek in Gameweek 19. Holding is a secure starter but doesn't offer much beyond that. Targett and Hause play for a Villa side that has been defensively solid this season. While they face United in Gameweek 17, their upcoming fixtures are kinder.

Considering his secure position in the Villa team, Matt Targett is my FPL replacement for Charlie Taylor.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 17

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain/ vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Harry Kane/ Bruno Fernandes (or) Sadio Mane

A home game against Leeds United boosts Harry Kane's captaincy credentials for Gameweek 17. Mohamed Salah is also a viable option, though Southampton will be harder to break down. Sadio Mane is also an option to consider from that game.