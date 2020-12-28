FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 16 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will have to prepare their FPL teams for Gameweek 16, not less than 24 hours post the conclusion of Gameweek 15. The FPL deadline for Gameweek 16 will be on Monday evening, with Crystal Palace hosting Leicester City.

Gameweek 15 was a sub-part one for FPL managers with an average total of 41points. Mohamed Salah was handed the captain's armband by a record 2.5 million FPL managers but blanked in a 1-1 draw against West Brom. I had a decent Gameweek scoring 54 FPL points thanks to hauls from Bruno Fernandes and Tomas Soucek.

With the Blank and Double Gameweeks fast approaching, FPL managers should decide on an approach to maximize their points from those two Gameweeks. Whatever their transfers are, FPL managers should make them before the Gameweek 16 deadline.

Gameweek 16 Deadline: Monday, 28th December at 01:30 PM (GMT) and 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 16 Fixtures

Crystal Palace takes on Leicester CIty at Selhurst Park in the Gameweek 16 opener on Monday evening. Manchester City travels to Goodison Park later in the day. Five matches take place on Tuesday, with Manchester United taking on Wolves at Old Trafford. Spurs take on Fulham on Wednesday evening, with a meeting between Newcastle and Liverpool closing out the Gameweek later in the day.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 16.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 15 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (BUR) and Jed Steer (AVL)

Defenders: Charlie Taylor (BUR), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and Ben Chilwell (CHE)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Tomas Soucek (WHU), Ademola Lookman (FUL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT), Patrick Bamford (LEE), and Che Adams (SOU)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes

GW 15 Average score: 41

Points Scored (in GW): 54 (-4): 50

Overall Rank: 419,287

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.4 m

Transfers

#1 Sadio Mane in for Kevin De Bruyne

Mane broke his goal drought against Palace.

This is another risky FPL move, but it could turn out to provide me with a huge differential source of FPL points. I'm looking to sell Kevin De Bruyne and bringing in Sadio Mane, thereby doubling up on Liverpool, until the conclusion of Gameweek 19, post which I'll bring De Bruyne back.

Liverpool features in Double Gameweek 19, while Manchester City doesn't, and considering that De Bruyne will be in my Free Hit team for Gameweek 18, I'm only missing out on three Gameweeks, that are against Everton, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace.

Mane seems to have regained his mojo, and I believe that he can deliver over the next 3-4 Gameweeks along with Salah. I am, however, likely to go with the Egyptian when it comes to my captain's armband.

Note: I made the transfer early to avoid a price rise for Mane. However, due to an error in registering the transfer, I had to take a -8 hit to get both Salah and Mane in my team, and also had to downgrade Max Kilman to Barry Douglas. I will have to be cautious with my transfers for the next few Gameweeks to make up for this.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 16

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain/ vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Harry Kane/ Bruno Fernandes (or) Sadio Mane

Despite the blank in Gameweek 15, Salah remains a top FPL captaincy option for Gameweek 16. Kane or Mane offer decent alternatives.