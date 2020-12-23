FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 15 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will hope for some holiday cheer as three Gameweeks are set to take place over the next ten days. Gameweek 14 was a pretty good one for a lot of FPL managers, with an average point total of 60.

I had an average Gameweek with 67 FPL points to my team after captaining Harry Kane turned out to be a bust. Hauls from Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, and Danny Welbeck helped me to a total just above the average. It was, however, my second consecutive captaincy blank, and I'll look to address that this Gameweek.

FPL managers do have some thinking to do regarding their strategy to navigate Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19. Using a Free Hit in Gameweek 18 is an easy fix, although you might want to hold that for later on in the season when the FA Cup knockout stages can cause another Blank Gameweek.

Whatever their moves are, FPL managers should complete them before the Gameweek 15 deadline on Saturday afternoon.

Gameweek 15 Deadline: Saturday, 26th December at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 15 Fixtures

Leicester City take on Manchester United at the King Power in a top-four clash on Boxing Day afternoon. Arsenal takes on Chelsea at the Emirates in the much-anticipated London derby that evening. Manchester City hosts Newcastle later in the day.

The in-form Champions Liverpool host West Brom on Saturday evening, with Wolves' meeting against Spurs concluding the Gameweek.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 14 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (CHE) and Jed Steer (AVL)

Defenders: Charlie Taylor (BUR), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and Ben Chilwell (CHE)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Tomas Soucek (WHU), Ademola Lookman (FUL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT), Patrick Bamford (LEE), and Danny Welbeck (BHA)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Mohamed Salah

GW 14 Average score: 60

Points Scored (in GW): 67 (-4): 63

Overall Rank: 443,502

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £1.1 m

Transfers

My transfers for Gameweek 14 did backfire, with Grealish, and Wilson hauling as both Lookman and Kane blanked. I am expecting better FPL returns from them over the next few Gameweeks.

This week, I'm looking to address some issues in my team, with Welbeck's rotation being one of them. I'm selling the Brighton striker despite his goal and 8-point FPL haul in Gameweek 14. Che Adams is the replacement I'm looking at, with the forward likely to shine in Ings' absence.

Nick Pope for Edouard Mendy is the other transfer.

#1 Che Adams in for Danny Welbeck

Welbeck performed decently for my FPL team.

Che Adams has made a steady start to this FPL season, with four goals and five assists in fourteen games. He has been a creative threat and ranks second for Creativity among FPL forwards. While Southampton doesn't have exactly easy fixtures, they have done well against a lot of oppositions, and Adams should deliver the FPL returns over this period.

#2 Nick Pope in for Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy wans't getting enough save points.

After a slow start, Nick Pope has worked his way to the top of the FPL goalkeepers' standings, second only to Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez. I've opted to go for Pope due to Villa's tricky run of fixtures, and the reemergence of Burnley's defensive resilience.

Mendy wasn't really a candidate for bonus points or save points due to Chelsea's tight defense, and someone like Pope could get me some FPL points from the back as well.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 15

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): 1 extra transfer: - 4

Captain/ vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Kevin De Bruyne/ Bruno Fernandes (or) Harry Kane

An in-form Salah against West Brom seems the standout captaincy choice this week, and he's who I'm likely to go with. De Bruyne against Manchester City is a decent shout as well.