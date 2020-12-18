FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 14 | FPL Tips

FPL managers must be going into overdrive this week, with three Gameweeks over the space of six days. They'll be prepping their teams for Gameweek 14 that kicks off on Saturday afternoon, in British time.

Gameweek 13 was another low-scoring Gameweek, with popular FPL assets such as Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, and Jamie Vardy blanking. Mohamed Salah continued his good run of form, though, and the likes of Patrick Bamford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also ticked along nicely. The most-owned FPL player, Heung-Min Son, also returned a nine-point FPL haul.

I had another average Gameweek as I recorded a total of 41 FPL points to the Gameweek average of 42 FPL points after captaining Bruno Fernandes. It was my first captaincy blank in five Gameweeks.

FPL managers have a lot to consider before making their transfers now, with the Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 getting closer. Whatever their transfers are, they must be done by Saturday afternoon, 90 minutes before the kickoff between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Gameweek 14 Deadline: Saturday, 19th December at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 14 Fixtures

Crystal Palace and Liverpool lock horns in the opening fixture of the Gameweek at Selhurst Park. Everton host Arsenal later in the day. Spurs take on Leicester City on Sunday, with an Old Trafford meeting between Manchester United and Leeds United scheduled to kick off later in the day. The Gameweek concludes with Chelsea taking on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 14.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 13 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (CHE) and Jed Steer (AVL)

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and Ben Chilwell (CHE)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Tomas Soucek (WHU), Jack Grealish (AVL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Callum Wilson (NEW), Patrick Bamford (LEE), and Danny Welbeck (BHA)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes/ Kevin De Bruyne

GW 13 Average score: 42

Points Scored (in GW): 41 (-0): 41

Overall Rank: 327,849

Free Transfers available: 2

Money Remaining: £2.3 m

Transfers

After saving my free transfers for a couple of Gameweeks, I've decided to make a host of changes to my FPL team ahead of a fixture swing for some teams. Few of them could backfire, but they also have a lot of promise for the next few Gameweeks. The main intent is to bring Harry Kane into my team, but I would have to downgrade Jack Grealish for that.

#1 Ademola Lookman in for Jack Grealish

Lookman(R) is a good budget FPL option.

Given what a good season Jack Grealish has had, this move could come back to haunt me. However, I need the funds to bring in Kane, and the Villa captain was the only expendable option.

Lookman is a decent FPL replacement for Grealish, and I picked him over other contenders like Podence, Raphinha, and Neto due to his better underlying stats. Fulham have improved as a team over the last couple of matches, and Lookman can provide some decent returns over an average run of fixtures.

#2 Harry Kane in for Callum Wilson

Harry Kane.

This is another transfer that I wish I didn't have to make. However, not owning Kane has been really hard this season, and given the opportunity, I'm not going to miss out on bringing him into my FPL team. Callum Wilson has been incredibly consistent this season, although Newcastle's fixtures do get really tough after Gameweek 14.

I don't think a lot needs to be said about Kane's FPL prowess given that he has nine goals and ten assists from just thirteen games this season.

#3 Charlie Taylor in for Aaron Cresswell

Taylor is another good budget FPL pick.

The double West Ham defense worked for just one Gameweek since I brought Cresswell in, and considering that Coufal is also in good form, I'm shipping off the more expensive Cresswell. While I considered Stuart Dallas as his replacement, I'm likely to use my free transfer and bring him in for Max Kilman next week since Leeds face Manchester United this week.

Instead, I've opted to go for Burnley's Charlie Taylor, a great budget FPL option at £4.4 m. While he doesn't offer much in the way of attacking returns, he does offer good clean sheet potential, especially with the Clarets slowly finding their feet this season.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 14

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): 1 extra transfer: - 4

Captain/ vice-captain: Harry Kane (or) Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes (or) Kevin De Bruyne

I'm moving De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes down the pecking order for Gameweek 14 captaincy due to their unpredictable fixtures. I'm likely to go with Harry Kane as my captain, though the in-form Salah is a decent option as well.