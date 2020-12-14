FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 13 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 12 was an average one for FPL managers, with plenty of popular FPL assets blanking. The Spurs duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min got some FPL returns, although they weren't as high as their owners had hoped for. However, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy returned well for their FPL owners with 8 and 13 FPL points, respectively.

I had a sub-par Gameweek and scored just 49 FPL points to the Gameweek average of 51. Captaining Mo Salah got me some points, but the rest of my team mostly blanked, with Cresswell and Bamford the only other players getting attacking returns.

FPL managers won't have a lot of time to decide their transfers and captaincy choices ahead of Gameweek 13. Gameweek 13 begins with a Tuesday evening clash between Wolves and Chelsea at the Molineux.

Gameweek 13 Deadline: Tuesday, 15th December at 04:30 PM (GMT) and 10:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 13 Fixtures

Gameweek 13 kicks off with a meeting between Wolves and Chelsea. Manchester City will host West Brom later in the day.

Leicester City and Everton will go head-to-head on Wednesday evening, with Spurs traveling to Anfield for a top-of-the-table clash later in the day.

The Gameweek will conclude with Manchester United traveling to Bramall Lane on Thursday night.

FPL Team suggested for previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 12 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (CHE) and Jed Steer (AVL).

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and Ben Chilwell (CHE).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Theo Walcott (SOU), Jack Grealish (AVL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN).

Forwards: Callum Wilson (NEW), Patrick Bamford (LEE), and Danny Welbeck (BHA).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes.

Transfers

#1 Tomas Soucek in for Theo Walcott

Soucek is a great FPL budget option.

Despite having two free transfers, I've decided to use just one of them this Gameweek. I've opted to downgrade Theo Walcott for Tomas Soucek to free up funds for some future transfers.

Another reason for this transfer was that Walcott's FPL value reduced tremendously with the return of Danny Ings. With Nathan Redmond also back fit, Walcott is unlikely to have a secure starting berth, let alone providing some FPL returns.

Soucek's set-piece threat and BPS appeal make him a great budget FPL option, and he will be valuable over this busy Christmas period.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 13

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain and vice-captain: Bruno Fernandes (or) Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah

With Mo Salah and Liverpool taking on a solid Spurs defense, Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne are the top FPL captaincy options ahead of this Gameweek. I'm likely to choose the former due to his more secure starting spot.