FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 12 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 11 was a good one for a lot of FPL managers. Many popular FPL assets like Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jamie Vardy provided FPL returns for their respective owners.

I had a decent Gameweek myself, although I had to make an extra transfer and bring in Edouard Mendy (CHE) (GK) (£5.2 m) instead of Emiliano Martinez. That -8 hit cost me some points as my Gameweek total of 74 FPL points got reduced to 66. Captain KDB and contributions from Salah, Patrick Bamford, and Kyle Walker-Peters helped me to that score.

There was some surprise in store for a lot of FPL managers after Bruno Fernandes, the most popular FPL captain for the Gameweek, was benched. Manchester United's talisman, however, came on in the second half and produced a sensational display that should've yielded a lot more than the 6 FPL points that he got.

There was also a lot of discomfort for FPL managers in this Gameweek after the fixture between Aston Villa and Newcastle United was postponed.

Ahead of a packed December schedule, FPL managers must be prepared for more curveballs such as injuries, COVID-19-related postponements, and players getting benched due to workload management.

Whatever changes FPL managers decide to do, they must do so before the Friday night deadline for Gameweek 12.

Gameweek 12 Deadline: Friday, 11th December at 06:30 PM (GMT) and 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 11 Fixtures

Gameweek 12 begins with a Friday night meeting between Leeds United and West Ham at Elland Road. Meanwhile, Manchester United take on Manchester City in the much-anticipated Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, while Everton take on Chelsea at Goodison Park later in the day.

Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Sunday evening. The gameweek will conclude with two Sunday night fixtures: Arsenal vs Burnley and Leicester City vs Brighton.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 11 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (CHE) and Jed Steer (AVL).

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and Ben Chilwell (CHE).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Theo Walcott (SOU), Jack Grealish (AVL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN).

Forwards: Callum Wilson (NEW), Patrick Bamford (LEE), and Danny Welbeck (BHA).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne/ Mohamed Salah.

GW 11 Average score: 62

Points Scored (in GW): 74 (-8): 66

Money Remaining: £1.5 m

Overall Rank: 168,435

FPL factors to consider

Soucek is a great budget FPL midfielder who you can use to strengthen your bench.

Developing a strong bench: With six FPL gameweeks over the next three weeks, both the teams and FPL managers need to prepare for a hectic period.

The postponement of the fixture between Newcastle United and Aston Villa was an indication that FPL managers need to be prepared for more such surprises. Developing a decent bench will be the first step towards achieving that.

While goalkeepers are usually safe from rotation, FPL managers must look to get the more secure starters. Defenders are the best FPL bench fodder as there are plenty of cheap options who also start for their FPL teams. Jamaal Lewis (NEW) (£4.3 m) and Ezgjan Alioski (LEE) (£4.4 m) are some good budget FPL options.

FPL managers should also look to have rotating options in their forwards and midfielders' list. Tomas Soucek (WHU) (£4.9 m), Pedro Neto (WOL) (£5.6 m), and Ademola Lookman (FUL) (£5.0 m) are some good budget midfielders, while Danny Welbeck (BHA) (£5.5 m) is a decent FPL budget forward.

Transfers

No Transfers: After taking a -8 last week, I'm not looking to make any changes to my FPL team. While I do have one non-starting bench option in Max Kilman, I'm looking to save my free transfer and use it next week based on how Theo Walcott plays now that both Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond are fit.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 12

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain and Vice-captain: Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes (or) Kevin De Bruyne

With Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes taking on each other, Mohamed Salah seems the most obvious captaincy choice.