FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 18 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be hoping to get some green arrows in Blank Gameweek 18, which most managers have been preparing for quite ardently. With just six (possibly five) fixtures this Gameweek, a lot of FPL managers are expected to play their Free Hit chip. It allows them to take some decent punts as well as invest in differentials that could help them gain some ground on their rivals.

However, with Aston Villa vs Spurs likely to be postponed, the plans of plenty of FPL managers who would've hoped to navigate the Gameweek without a chip might end up in ruin.

Nevertheless, with some other exciting fixtures in this Gameweek, FPL managers might have a lot of viable captaincy options to consider. On that note, let's now take a look at the top 5 best FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 18.

Honorable Mentions: Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.0 m), Son Heung-min (TOT) (MID) (£9.8 m), and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) (MID) (£11.4 m)

#5 Marcus Rashford (MUN) (MID) - £9.6 m (vs) BUR(A)

Rashford has four goals in the last five games

Marcus Rashford normally wouldn't have made it to my top five and would have been on the 'Honorable Mentions' list. However, with Son and Kane possessing a risk for a blank Gameweek, Rashford certainly becomes a viable FPL captaincy option.

Manchester United's frontman has scored seven goals and supplied four assists this season. Interestingly, six goals and four assists have come from away matches, indicating how prolific he has been.

Rashford and Manchester United are in good form, and with an opportunity to top the table on the line, expect United to go all-out against Burnley and Rashford to get a sizeable FPL haul.

#4 Raheem Sterling (MCI) (MID) - £11.4 m (vs) BHA(H)

Raheem Sterling

Similar to his England teammate, Sterling wouldn't have made the cut initially but has become a decent FPL differential, with Son and Kane becoming riskier options.

Sterling has had a rather subdued FPL season with just four goals and five assists. However, he has an explosive streak to him, and a home fixture against Brighton seems like an ideal Gameweek to take a punt on him.

He has a good record against the Seagulls and scored a hat-trick the last time both these sides met. With Manchester City getting back to their free-flowing football, a fixture like this could unleash the goals, and Sterling is likely to secure a huge FPL haul.