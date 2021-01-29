FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 21 | FPL Tips

FPL bosses combated the absence of Kevin De Bruyne and Jamie Vardy adequately well in Gameweek 20. While the obvious replacements weren't evident ahead of Gameweek 20, the likes of Ollie Watkins, Ilkay Gundogan, and Bukayo Saka have turned into the go-to picks for many FPL managers.

While they'll hope that these FPL assets will deliver in Gameweek 21, the captaincy choice, like in Gameweek 20, will be a bit tricky. With Manchester United traveling to Arsenal, the popular armband pick Bruno Fernandes, who incidentally blanked last week, isn't that viable anymore.

Spurs and Liverpool, meanwhile, face Brighton and West Ham away from home, respectively. While on paper, they might sound easy fixtures, these teams have proven tough to break down. Manchester City seems to be the team to back once more, with them hosting the Blades.

So on that note, let's take a look at the:

Top 5 FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 21.

Honorable Mentions: Harvey Barnes (LEI) (MID) (£6.8 m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE) (FWD) (£7.6 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (MID) (£11.4 m), and Joao Cancelo (MCI) (DEF) (£5.9 m)

#5 Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (MID) - £5.7 m (vs) SHU(H)

Ilkay Gundogan

The Manchester City midfielder has thrived in an advanced role, and leads in many attacking stats since Gameweek 13, where he scored his first goal of the season. With seven goals in his last eight games, Gundogan has been in sensational form, and with De Bruyne out injured, he should continue to be the driving force in City's midfield.

😂😂 Thanks for the comparison bro! But we all know Uncle Yaya's qualities stay unmatched 🇨🇮😘 @YayaToure @Laporte https://t.co/1cB7EOlQdh — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) January 26, 2021

Considering how often he gets into the box and the fact that he's on penalties, he can be a reliable armband option for FPL managers.

#4 Sadio Mane (LIV) (MID) - £11.8 m (vs) WHU(A)

Sadio Mane(C).

The in-form Sadio Mane will be looking to build on his impressive midweek display against Spurs. Mane helped Liverpool break their goal drought by scoring once and supplying two assists in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Spurs. This took his tally to seven goals and seven assists for the season, his last attacking return coming in a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

⚡️ 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗢 ⚡️



Superb assist from @TrentAA 👌

Class finish from Mane ⚽️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2021

Mane also replaced Salah at the top of the Threat index, and it underscores the quality of chances that he's getting and is likely to convert. While he isn't on penalties, his goal threat and clinical finishing make him a reliable FPL captaincy option, especially when Liverpool are in free-scoring mode.