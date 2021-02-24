FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 26 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be looking forward to the start of Double Gameweek 26, which features fourteen teams playing twice. This Gameweek could be a decisive one for a lot of FPL managers and is a huge opportunity to make up lost ground.

With many popular FPL assets like Kevin De Bruyne and Jamie Vardy making successful returns from injury, FPL managers are truly spoilt for choice for Gameweek 26. However, the most important part of their Gameweek plans will be their armband choice.

The right captaincy choice in the Double Gameweek can make a huge difference, especially for those playing their Triple Captain chip. However, with plenty of FPL options having great fixtures, there can be a lot of confusion on who to give your armband to.

On that note, let's now take a look at the top five FPL captaincy picks for Gameweek 26.

Honorable Mentions: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE) (FWD) (£7.6 m), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£11.8 m), Jamie Vardy (LEI) (FWD) (£10.1 m), and Ruben Dias (MCI) (DEF) (£6.1 m)

#5 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) - £9.5 m (vs) BUR(H), FUL(A)

Son found the net against West Brom.

Son Heung-Min is a decent FPL captaincy option to consider for Gameweek 26. Despite their recent struggles in front of goal, Spurs' attacking options should be considered again by FPL managers due to their kind upcoming schedule.

With just one goal in his last six games, Son hasn't been great to FPL managers, but he could well return to his best starting from this Double Gameweek. Gareth Bale instantly improved Spurs' attack against West Ham and more game time for him could see the side regain their clinical edge in front of the goal.

While it's still a bit of a risk, Son is a pretty solid FPL armband pick for Gameweek 26.

#4 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) - £12.6 m (vs) SHU(A), CHE(H)

Salah has three goals in his last four PL games.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah remains a top FPL captaincy pick despite his side's poor form. Salah remains the top-scorer in the league and has recorded some pretty huge FPL hauls this season. Liverpool desperately need to up their performances to stay in the race for a top-four place, and Salah is likely to be fired up in Gameweek 26.

He tends to produce some monster FPL hauls and is a great option for those playing their Triple Captain chips. The Reds have been creating a lot of chances but just haven't converted them well. Gameweek 26 could be the turning point in their fortunes, and FPL managers can count on Salah to deliver some FPL points.