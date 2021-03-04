FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 27 | FPL Tips

After a huge double Gameweek 26, FPL managers will look to go back to their basics in Gameweek 27. It is yet another double gameweek, but with only two teams - Manchester City and Southampton - playing twice.

Manchester City's FPL options will be extremely popular transfer choices for this Gameweek. The differential picks in Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and possibly, Phil Foden could get some decent FPL returns in this Gameweek. FPL managers may also look to replace some injured players such as Harvey Barnes.

Top five FPL picks for Gameweek 27:

FPL managers will look to make the right captaincy choice to make the most of the remaining Gameweeks after a chip-filled Gameweek 26. While the Double Gameweek players are undoubtedly the top choices, the 'Pep Roulette' may want you want to consider some decent single fixture options as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five FPL captaincy picks for Gameweek 27.

Honourable Mentions:

Michail Antonio (WHU) (FWD) (£6.5 m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) (MID) (£11.3 m), Raheem Sterling (MCI) (MID) (£11.6 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.6 m).

#5 Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (MID) - £6.2 m (vs) MUN (H), SOU (H)

Ilkay Gundogan (right) has been a great budget FPL pick.

I am placing Ilkay Gundogan a bit lower in the pecking order for this Gameweek's FPL captaincy picks primarily because his goal threat has lessened since Kevin De Bruyne's return from injury.

While Gundogan did register an assist in Double Gameweek 26, he wasn't as much of an attacking threat that he was in previous Gameweeks.

Nevertheless, he's very likely to start both games for City and continue scoring some more goals in these two fixtures. While the likes of De Bruyne should be chosen ahead of him, Gundogan is a decent FPL captaincy pick in his own right.

#4 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) - £9.5 m (vs) CRY (H)

Son Heung-Min looks like he's back in form.

Son Heung-Min returned to form with some sparkling displays in Double Gameweek 26.

Along with Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura, the quartet combined really well up front for Spurs. They are likely to score a lot of goals, as a very kind schedule looms ahead.

While Crystal Palace have produced back-to-back clean sheets, an in-form Spurs side could be too hot to handle for Roy Hodgson's men. Son scored twice against Palace in this fixture early last season, and he could get on the scoresheet again and revive his FPL form.

