FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 30 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be looking forward to the return of the Premier League post the international break. As we enter the last stretch of this PL season, FPL managers have a lot to consider, including teams' motivation to perform, rotation risks, and blank Gameweeks due to Cup fixtures.

⚪️ Harry Kane

🔴 Bruno Fernandes

🔵 Jamie Vardy

❓ And more...



Moving away from the likes of Manchester City to teams that have something to play for, such as Chelsea, Leicester, and West Ham, is on the minds of many FPL managers. While transfer decisions are crucial, the captaincy choices over these last few FPL Gameweeks can go a long way in deciding the final rank of FPL managers this season.

Gameweek 30 has some appealing captaincy fixtures, and FPL managers are likely to be spoilt for choice when trying to figure out who to hand the armband to. On that note, let's take a look at the top five FPL captaincy choices for Gameweek 30.

Honorable mentions for FPL GW 30 captain:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE) (FWD) (£7.6 m) and Michail Antonio (WHU) (FWD) (£6.7 m), Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) (£6.7 m), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.4 m)

#5 Raphinha (LEE) (MID) - £5.7 m (vs) SHU(H)

Raphinha is a great budget FPL midfielder.

Raphinha provides an exciting differential captaincy alternative to FPL managers. The Leeds winger has been exceptional since arriving from Rennes and has been unlucky not to register more FPL returns.

Leeds United broke their winless streak in Gameweek 29, with Raphinha netting the winner in a 2-1 victory over Fulham. While they have a tough road ahead, Gameweek 30 is the perfect fixture for Marcelo Bielsa's men as they take on a struggling Sheffield United side that looks condemned for relegation.

Sheffield United have the highest xGA (expected goals against) over the last seven Gameweeks. Considering how much of an influence Raphinha has been, he is likely to be among the goals for Leeds and is a decent differential FPL pick.

#4 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) - £9.4 m (vs) NEW (A)

Son Heung-Min.

Son Heung-Min is likely to be among the top FPL captaincy picks when Spurs take on a struggling Newcastle side in Gameweek 30. Son, who sustained a hamstring injury against Arsenal in Gameweek 28, would've had plenty of time to rest and recuperate over the international break, and he's likely to be fully fit for this game.

Having been knocked out of the Europa League, Spurs can turn their full attention to the Premier League. They'll be determined to build on their 2-0 win over Aston Villa right before the international break. Against a Newcastle side without lynchpin Isaac Hayden, Son can rake in FPL points for his owners, as long as he's fit.

