FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 36 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will look to make their mark as the Premier League enters its final two weeks. The Triple Gameweek 35 shook up many FPL managers' plans. However, the follow-up to Gameweek 35 could be just as crucial for FPL managers who are looking to steal a march on their mini-league rivals.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Leicester City will not feature in Gameweek 36, leaving FPL managers with a reduced pool of FPL captaincy picks. Nevertheless, with some promising fixtures for Liverpool, Everton, Leeds United, Spurs and the newly crowned champions Manchester City, the captaincy choices of FPL managers could be key in this Gameweek.

Player and team motivation will likely also be something that FPL managers should consider at this stage. The battle to survive relegation got over in Gameweek 35, as Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham were confirmed to go down. It remains to be seen how these three teams, as well as Burnley and Newcastle, perform with the pressure off them.

FPL managers could find it confusing to choose their captain, as there is plenty to consider and not much time to do so. On that note, let's take a look at:

Top 5 FPL captaincy picks for Gameweek 36

Honourable Mentions: Patrick Bamford (LEE) (FWD) (£6.3 million), Raheem Sterling (MCI) (MID) (£11 million) and Gareth Bale (TOT) (MID) (£9.1 million).

#5 Sadio Mane (LIV) (MID) - £11.7 million (vs) WBA (A)

Sadio Mane netted against his former side in Triple Gameweek 35.

Sadio Mane has had a sub-par FPL season by his staggering standards, but it looks like he is regaining his old form towards the end of the season. He has bagged two goals and as many assists in his last four starts and has provided a considerable goal threat in the last six Gameweeks.

Considering his lack of returns this season and the fact that he's not on penalty-taking duties, Mane's FPL ownership has plummetted this season. While that makes him a risky choice as captain, he could also be a very powerful FPL differential in these last three Gameweeks.

A dejected West Bromwich side could concede goals against Liverpool, who're themselves battling for a place in the top four. So, a motivated Mane could be expected to fire in this Gameweek.

#4 Son Heung-Min (TOT) (MID) - £9.5 million (vs) WOL (H)

Son Heung-Min netted Tottenham Spurs' only goal in their 1-3 defeat to Leeds United.

Son Heung-Min has regained his form in the last few Gameweeks of the season and looks a solid FPL captaincy pick for Spurs' Gameweek 36 meeting against Wolves. He has scored in each of their last three games and looks to be an in-form player ahead of this match.

SCOUT: Son Heung-min (£9.5m) is the only #FPL midfielder among the top 10 most-valuable to cost more than £5.9m



Despite his expensive price tag, the South Korean has produced 22.8 points per million for his owners#LEETOT pic.twitter.com/4xrsuEJgow — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) May 8, 2021

While Gareth Bale's explosive differential potential has been the talk recently, Son has notched up a brilliant FPL season as well. He looks to have returned to his early-season form and is set to add to his FPL tally in this game.

Spurs are still theoretically in the hunt for European places, so Son will have the incentive to produce another good FPL haul for his owners.

