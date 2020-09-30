FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 4 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 3 was rather disappointing for FPL managers with an average score of 43 points. It was bad especially for the close to 7,00,000 FPL managers who played their Wildcards.

The template picks couldn't get them that big a score, with Jamie Vardy (LEI)(FWD)(£10.0 m) and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)(MID)(£10.5 m) being two of the few premium assets to deliver big this week.

I had a decent Gameweek despite Timo Werner being my captain, with points from Riyad Mahrez, Marcus Rashford, and the Liverpool players helping me to a total above the average score.

Son Heung-Min (TOT)(MID)(£9.0)'s injury means that most FPL managers should decide on a replacement for him.

FPL managers have until Saturday(3rd October) afternoon to make their transfers ahead of the opening fixture between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Gameweek 4 Deadline: Saturday, 2nd October at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time), and 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Also Read: FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 3 | FPL Tips

The fixtures

Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge to start the proceedings for Gameweek 4. Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds will take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in what promises to be an engrossing match. Champions Liverpool travels to Villa Park on Sunday evening, while Jose Mourinho's Spurs takes on Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Click here to view the full fixtures for Gameweek 4.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 3 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Mathew Ryan (BHA)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Eric Dier (TOT), Ruben Vinagre (WOL), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and James Justin (LEI).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Heung-Min Son (TOT), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Marcus Rashford (MUN), and Steven Alzate (BHA).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Timo Werner (CHE), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Timo Werner/ Mohammed Salah

GW 3 Average score: 43

Points Scored(in GW): 51 (-4): 47

Money Remaining: £0.3 m

Factors to consider

Four out of Jamie Vardy's(L) five goals have come from the penalty spot.

1) Prioritise penalty takers?: This is something most FPL managers might already be considering. With more than 20 penalties given in the opening three Gameweeks of the season, the revised VAR rules are bringing in huge FPL points for attackers, especially penalty-takers.

Does that, however, mean that you go out and get yourself a team full of penalty takers? My answer would be no. I'm not going to transfer out a decent player from my FPL team just because he's not on penalty duty. Rather, when making a transfer that I needed to make, I should place penalty takers a bit higher up the pecking order.

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.0 m) is the only penalty-taker I have in my team and Liverpool don't win that many penalties. While I did briefly consider switching to Bruno Fernandes (MID) (MUN) (£10.5 m) for Rashford, I've decided to take a more patient approach to this FPL penalty-takers' conundrum.

2) Son Heung-Min's replacement: With a very popular FPL option Son Heung-Min injured for a reasonable amount of time FPL managers must decide whether or not to replace him, and who to replace him with..

I'm going to remove him from my team with hopes of bringing him back after the international break by which time I hope he would recover.

The best options to consider as his replacement are Riyad Mahrez (MID) (MCI) (£8.5 m), Harvey Barnes (LEI) (MID) (£7.0 m), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) (MID) (£7.0 m) or maybe Marcus Rashford (MUN) (MID) (£10.5 m).

Transfers

I planned to bank my free transfer for this FPL Gameweek but Son's injury has forced me to look for a short-term replacement. While this transfer will free up funds, I should ensure that I don't use it elsewhere because I would need it to go back to Son come Gameweek 6 or 7.

Advertisement

#1 Harvey Barnes in for Son Heung-Min

Harvey Barnes is delivering to his potential.

Out: Heung-Min Son (TOT)(MID)(£9.0 m) - Son's price means that I can't afford to keep him on the bench. He has been really sharp since the start of the season, though, and I'll look to bring him back before Gameweek 6 if he's fit.

In: Harvey Barnes (LEI) (MID) (£7.0 m)- Leicester City's Harvey Barnes is an ideal short-term FPL replacement for Son. The winger has been the most prolific attacker for the Foxes and has been unlucky to get just two FPL attacking returns as well. His underlying stats suggest that he could be in for a great run of games.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 4

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken(if any): None: 1 Free Transfer

Captain/Vice-captain: Riyad Mahrez or Mohammed Salah/ Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Timo Werner.

While Mohamed Salah will be among the top FPL captaincy picks for Gameweek 4, I have my eye on Riyad Mahrez. The winger produced a 12-point FPL haul in Gameweek 3 and is set to start amid a slew of injuries to Man City attackers. Against an attacking Leeds side, Mahrez can rack up the points once more.