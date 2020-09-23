FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 3 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 2 was another good one for FPL managers with an average score of 59 points. Many players emerged as great FPL options, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin(EVE)(£7.2 m), and James Rodriguez(EVE)(£7.5 m) impressing. It was the Spurs attackers who turned it around for most FPL managers, with Son Heung-Min scoring 24 points, and Harry Kane, 21.

The most popular FPL captaincy picks didn't have that great an outing, with Bruno Fernandes, Mohammed Salah, and Jamie Vardy all blanking. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was the most popular option, could register just an assist.

I had a great Gameweek 2 despite captaining Aubameyang, with the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Son, James Justin, and Eddie Nketiah delivering the FPL points for me.

With all teams having played their matches, FPL managers will be looking to make some adjustments to their team and get the likes of Aubameyang out of their teams, given their tough schedule.

They have until the afternoon of Saturday, 26th September, to make transfers, with Brighton hosting Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Gameweek 3 Deadline: Saturday, 26th September at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time), and 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Manchester United at home to kick off Gameweek 3. Chelsea play away at West Brom and will look to bounce back from their loss against Liverpool. Manchester City host Leicester City on Saturday evening, while Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield on Monday.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 2 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Mathew Ryan (BHA)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Eric Dier (TOT), Ruben Vinagre (WOL), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and James Justin (LEI).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Heung-Min Son (TOT), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Marcus Rashford (MUN), and Oliver Norwood (SHU).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Eddie Nketiah (ARS), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/ Mohammed Salah

Points Scored: 88

Money Remaining: £0 m

Factors to Consider

Emi Martinez saved John Lundstram's penalty.

1) Keep or sell Arsenal assets: The answer to this question is pretty evident considering the amount of sales Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(ARS)(MID)(£12.0 m) is suffering. Arsenal didn't look that convincing against West Ham and have a tough run of fixtures where they face some defensively resilient sides.

My choice would be to sell premium assets like Aubameyang or even Kieran Tierney, but maybe hold on to the likes of Rob Holding(DEF)(£4.5 m) if you have him.

2) Aston Villa, the new Sheffield United?: Although it's been just one game into this season, Aston Villa's new defensive resilience is hard to ignore. It played a huge part in Dean Smith's side surviving the relegation battle. Bolstered by signings in both attack and defence, Villa look a more dangerous than they were last season.

Most of their defensive options cost just £4.5 m when compared to the £5.0 m base price of teams like Sheffield United or even Burnley.

While I would advise caution in going for their attackers right away, getting defenders like Ezri Konsa Ngoyo(DEF)(£4.5m), who scored the winner against Sheffield, or new signing Emi Martinez(GK)(£4.5m) in goal, could prove to be fruitful.

Transfers

Having banked my free transfer for this Gameweek, I'm planning to do a mini-Wildcard ahead of this round and am planning to bring in Timo Werner(CHE)(FWD)(£9.5 m) into my side. While I was looking to avoid hits at any cost, an unexpected price drop for Eddie Nketiah means that I will have to downgrade Oliver Norwood(SHU)(MID)(£5.0 m) to a £4.5 m midfielder.

#1 Riyad Mahrez in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mahrez is a major FPL differential option.

Out: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(ARS)(MID)(£12.0 m) - I have made my reasons for selling Aubameyang pretty clear. While he does have the potential to finish this season at the top of the FPL points standings, Arsenal's tough run of fixtures makes me sure that I should sell him.

In: Riyad Mahrez (MCI)(MID)(£8.5m) - After Aguero's injury, I was considering Gabriel Jesus(FWD)(£9.5 m) as a great option. However, due to uncertainty over Chelsea's FPL options in midfield, I opted to stick with my original plan of bringing in Mahrez.

Mahrez should get more game-time this season, and he has been very effective whenever he starts. He averages a goal involvement once every 90 minutes and provides good cover for the more expensive Man City FPL assets like De Bruyne or Sterling.

#2 Steven Alzate in for Oliver Norwood

Steven Alzate is a good FPL enabler in midfield.

Out: Oliver Norwood(SHU)(MID)(£5.0 m) - This wasn't a transfer I intended to make, but with Norwood benched in Sheffield's second game against Villa, and with me needing some funds to get Werner in my team, downgrading Norwood seems to be the right choice.

In: Steven Alzate(BHA)(MID)(£4.5 m) - Brighton's Steven Alzate seems to be the best £4.5 m FPL midfielder right now. He's playing in central midfield and is getting into advanced positions. His place in the side seems safe enough, and he's a good enabler.

#3 Timo Werner in for Eddie Nketiah

Bringing Timo Werner in was my plan before Gameweek 1 of FPL started.

Out: Eddie Nketiah(ARS)(FWD)(£5.9 m) - I was pretty lucky to get any returns from Eddie Nketiah and his match-winning goal against West Ham was very important in boosting my GW 2 total. My initial plan was to get rid of him post-Gameweek two and that's exactly what I'm gonna do.

In: Timo Werner(CHE)(FWD)(£9.5 m) - After being one of the most-owned FPL players, Timo Werner is being shipped out by loads of FPL managers. I believe that those FPL managers are, however, committing a blunder. Werner was a huge goal threat in the first two games and won two penalties. He could get off the mark when Chelsea face the Baggies in Gameweek 3.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 3

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken(if any): 1 extra transfer: - 4

Captain/Vice-captain: Mohammed Salah or Timo Werner/ Son Heung-Min or Marcus Rashford.

The main captaincy choices for this week will be Mohamed Salah and Timo Werner. It's the classic form vs fixture dilemma. Werner faces West Brom at the Hawthorns, where the Baggies have been poor defensively. Salah, meanwhile, takes on the Arsenal defence at Anfield. In the same fixture last season, he scored twice.

While it'll be a tough decision to choose between the two, I'm convinced that both of them will return some FPL points this Gameweek.

