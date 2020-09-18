FPL 2020/21: Top 10 best budget players

Some FPL managers must be busy tinkering with their Wildcard teams while the others would hope for a repeat of their Gameweek 1 success in Gameweek 2. I still feel it's a bit too early to play the Wildcard as we're still yet to unearth the template picks, that is, those who you find in any decent FPL lineup.

Also, the must-have premium assets for this seasons haven't been established yet. The best FPL option from a power-packed Chelsea attack is another option I would want to have more data on.

There is, however, an advantage to playing an Early Wildcard. It helps you avoid the price rises, and if we do join the right bandwagon like say, that of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE)(FWD)(£7.1 m), we could have a great FPL season ahead of us.

It also helps us identify budget options and get them in our team while they are still budget options. John Lundstram offered better value at the start of the season when he was £4.0 m than later on in the season when his price rose to nearly £5.0 m.

So on that note, let's now take a look at the:

Top 10 budget FPL options for this season

Note: Limit on the price to be considered a budget option:

Goalkeepers and Defenders- £4.5 m

Midfielders- £6.0 m

Forwards- £6.5 m

#10 Emiliano Martinez (AVL)(GK)(£4.5 m)

Martinez signed for Aston Villa.

Emiliano Martinez joins Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Mathew Ryan (BHA) in the list of top budget FPL keepers this season. The Argentine secured a move to Aston Villa away from Arsenal and should start in goal for the Villans. Dean Smith's side put on a strong defensive show in Project Restart, and a safe keeper like Martinez can help them keep more clean sheets.

- Signed for Arsenal in 2010

- Six loan spells away

- 14 apps before 2019/20 season

- Broke into team in June 2020

- Started in the FA Cup final and Community Shield



Aston Villa faces Sheffield United and Fulham in the first two Gameweeks of their campaign, and after a couple of tough fixtures after that, investing in the side's assets could be worth it. They have a very kind run of fixtures from GW 6 onwards and could keep a lot of clean sheets.

Even if they concede goals, Martinez is the kind of keeper who could get you save points from the match, and he could prove to be a great FPL budget option this season.

#9 Luke Ayling (LEE)(DEF)(£4.5 m)

Ayling(R) is a more secure starter than teammate Dallas.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds' seems to be the talk of the Premier League after their spirited encounter with champions Liverpool, which ended in a 4-3 defeat for the side. There were plenty of positives to take from the game, which included a variety of potential FPL assets to make a move on later this season. One of those players is Luke Ayling, who captained the side in the absence of center-back Liam Cooper.

While Stuart Dallas (LEE)(DEF)(£4.5 m) is an equally good option, his starting role in the side is less secure than that of Ayling. Both of them play as full-backs for the side, and are allowed to go up the pitch, and have a high potential for attacking returns.

Ayling could offer FPL managers with a great budget option that can be benched for the tougher fixtures. Once their defense settles, and their fixtures ease, Ayling could be a great choice for FPL managers all over the world.

#8 Tariq Lamptey (BHA)(DEF)(£4.5 m)

Lamptey was a major source of creativity for the Seagulls.

Young Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey is another budget option that FPL managers should keep an eye on. The 19-year old played on the right side of the midfield in Brighton's opening fixture against Chelsea, and delivered an eye-catching performance, and provided the assist for Brighton's only goal.

While it remains to be seen whether he will continue to be employed in midfield, Lamptey is a tempting FPL option nevertheless. While he does have some competition from new signing Joel Veltman, Lamptey is worth taking a punt on.

Graham Potter has assembled a pretty solid defense this season, and Lamptey should get some clean sheet points. The attack has sharpened as well, and Lamptey's potential for attacking returns makes him a good budget FPL pick.