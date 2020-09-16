FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 2 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 1 was a decent start for FPL managers, especially for those who owned Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian scored a hat-trick against Leeds United, getting 20 points for his close to 30% ownership and 40 points for the 890,000 FPL managers who gave him the captain's armband.

I had an excellent Gameweek myself, having given the armband to Salah over Aubameyang. I finished the Gameweek with 75 points, courtesy of some good performances from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and James Justin.

Gameweek 2 will be a huge one for FPL managers as it will see some of them using their Wildcard, while the others will opt to retain it. With Manchester United and Manchester City getting back to action after a GW 1 blank, FPL managers must decide whom to let go of to accommodate FPL assets from these teams.

They have until Saturday, 19th September, afternoon to tinker with their sides, with Gameweek 2 kicking off with West Brom taking on Everton at the Hawthorns.

Gameweek 2 Deadline: Saturday, 19th September at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time), and 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 2 of PL 2020-21 season kicks off with a 12:30 PM (BST) clash between the Baggies and Everton at the Hawthorns. Manchester United kick off their campaign against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Manchester City travel away to Wolves to open their season on Monday night, while Liverpool go to Stamford Bridge and to take on Chelsea on Sunday.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 1 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Mathew Ryan (BHA)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Eric Dier (TOT), Ruben Vinagre (WOL), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and James Justin (LEI).

Midfielders: Mohammed Salah (LIV), Heung-Min Son (TOT), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Marcus Rashford (MUN), and Oliver Norwood (SHU).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Eddie Nketiah (ARS), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohammed Salah/ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Points Scored: 75

Money Remaining: £0 m

Factors to Consider

Bruno Fernandes has been a very popular FPL wildcard pick

1) Wildcard or no Wildcard: This is one of the most important decisions that FPL managers must make. An early Wildcard can provide them with a fresh start after a bad GW 1 and give them an edge over others.

On the other hand, holding onto the Wildcard would allow managers to tinker with their team once they have more data to analyze. With the transfer window extending till October this season, new signings can also be accommodated easily.

With a lot relying on this, FPL managers should have some clarity while taking a call on whether not to play their Wildcard early. I'm choosing to hold on to my Wildcard for later.

Note: As mentioned in last week's article, FPL managers should try to make their transfers as late as possible so that they can get maximum information.

Transfers

Note: I'm opting not to make any transfers for this Gameweek, as my FPL team is in good shape. I also don't want to avoid taking points hits as much as possible, so I'm rolling the free transfer to use to bring someone like Timo Werner ahead of Gameweek 3.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 2

Chips activated: None

Captain/Vice-captain: Marcus Rashford or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/ Mohamed Salah or Heung-Min Son

The main captaincy choices for this Gameweek are Marcus Rashford and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng.

It's a tough call for me to make as Rashford could fire for a well-rested and strong United side, taking on an under-strength Crystal Palace team. Arsenal face West Ham, though, and the Hammers didn't look convincing in defence. With the likes of Willian and Alexandre Lacazette in good form, Arsenal can rack up the goals, and Aubameyang should play a massive part in that.

