FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 1 | FPL Tips

With just two days to go until the start of the 2020-21 season of the Premier League, FPL managers are excited and nervous in anticipation of the start of another season of the Premier League.

They will, however, have to deal with a minor roadblock as Manchester United v Burnley and Manchester City v Aston Villa have been postponed to a later gameweek, due to which none of the aforementioned sides will feature in the opening weekend of the season.

FPL managers should tinker with their team and choose their captains before 11:00 AM BST on Saturday, 12th September (i.e.) 90 minutes before the start of the first gameweek of the season. Fulham host Arsenal in the season opener, with Scott Parker's side looking to cap off their return to the top-flight with a bang.

Note:

1)MUN, MCI, BUR, and AVL have a blank Gameweek 1.

2) The deadline for setting your team has been pushed back to 90 minutes before the start of a Gameweek.

Gameweek 1 Deadline: Saturday, 12th September at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time), and 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 1 of PL 20/21 opens with a 12:30 BST kickoff between newly-promoted Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage on Saturday, 12th September. Manchester United, Manchester City, Burnley, and Aston Villa will be without a fixture in this game week as those games will be played at a later point.

Defending champions Liverpool take on Leeds United, while Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Brighton.

FPL Pre-Season Tips

Wait before you bring in Kai Havertz.

Here are some tips which you can follow before setting up your gameweek 1 FPL team:

1) Wait on the new transfers of sides and the newly-promoted teams: It's a fairly common habit for FPL managers to get new signings right from the onset of a campaign. This season, however, with no considerable pre-season action, it might take a while for new signings to adapt to the conditions.

We will also get enough time and data to assess who are the best FPL options from each side. The same applies to the newly-promoted clubs. While we can invest in one or two of them, it's not wise to get a lot of those players before the start of the season.

2) Make your FPL transfers as late as possible: This tip is much more important in this season of FPL. Considering that this season is being played during the COVID-19 pandemic, FPL managers need to get as close to the deadline as possible before making their transfers, so that they receive all the updates on their players.

Factors to Consider

I have benched Marcus Rashford in response to United's GW 1 blank.

1) The Manchester Blank in this Gameweek: The blank fixtures for United and City in the opening gameweek of the season has forced many FPL managers to change their plans.

While a lot of FPL managers are thinking of playing an early Wildcard, others are opting to hold on to that chip, bench an asset from United, and later bring in a Manchester City player. You must be clear in deciding what strategy you will use to navigate the blank and set your team accordingly.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 1

Chips activated: None

Captain/Vice-captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Mohamed Salah or Heung-Min Son

Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the standout captaincy picks for this Gameweek. Form points to Aubameyang, and the Arsenal forward can rack up the points against Fulham.

