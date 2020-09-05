Create
FPL 2020/21: Top 5 Budget Midfielders this season | FPL Tips

Saka is a great budget option for FPL managers
Shreyas
ANALYST
Modified 05 Sep 2020, 01:05 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Midfielders have the highest points potential of any position in FPL, with the top-scoring player for the last four seasons being midfielders. This is because, in FPL, even wingers are classified as midfielders, and hence they have more opportunities to gain points in different ways.

As a result, premium midfielders are higher priced than premium assets of other positions. FPL managers are, therefore, always on the lookout for cheap options in midfield to complete their squads.

On that note, let's now take a look at five budget midfielders who you should consider including in your FPL team.

Note: For uniformity purposes, we're only considering players costing less than £6.0 m as budget midfielders. But Phil Foden(MCI)(£6.5 m) is a tremendous budget option that FPL managers should try to bring in.

Also read: FPL 2020/21: Top 5 Budget Defenders this season | FPL Tips

#5 Tomas Soucek (WHU)(£5.0m)

Soucek is a cut-price FPL gem.
At £5.0 m, West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek is the cheapest option on our list. He should be used as an enabler to free up funds to sign more expensive assets or to fill in as a starter when one of the regular starters have a temporary niggle or a tough fixture.

Soucek arrived at the London Stadium from Slavia Prague this summer and made an instant impact for David Moyes' side. The Czech Republic international scored three goals and was a source of goal threat from set-pieces. He's one of the rare £5.0 m midfielders who has a fair chance of finding the net, and he could be very useful for FPL managers.

Though he could be forced to miss the first game for West Ham due to his self-isolation following a COVID-19 incident with the national side, Soucek is an option to consider once West Ham's fixtures become better.

#4 Bukayo Saka (ARS)(£5.5 m)

Saka could emerge as a great budget option in FPL.
At £5.5 m, 18-year old Bukayo Saka could emerge as a great budget option in FPL this season. The speedster thrived under Mikel Arteta, and his versatility is the main reason for that. Saka played in different positions for Arsenal, including left-back, but was most productive when employed as a winger or on the left side of the midfield.

He netted one goal and provided five assists last season, and that number should improve this season, as the side's regular full-backs are in full fitness. Despite the arrival of Willian, Saka's place in the side isn't under much threat. He should get more minutes than in last season, and while he's not guaranteed to start every game, he can make a huge impact when on the pitch.

A regular player playing for a top-six side at £5.5 m is pretty rare to come by, and while it might not seem like it, Saka is a great budget FPL option.

Published 05 Sep 2020, 01:05 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal West Ham United James Ward-Prowse Bukayo Saka Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips FPL Captains Tips
