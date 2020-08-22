FPL 2020/21: 5 Teams to watch out for and other important things to consider

The Premier League finally announced the fixture list for the 2020/21 season and this means you can finally start tinkering with your FPL teams and making drafts ahead of the first deadline in September.

The fixture list has been kind to some teams but cruel to others and that is something FPL managers need to consider while making their teams for Gameweek 1.

Once the season starts, the fixtures come thick and fast in this new tightly packed season with fewer breaks. This means FPL managers need to be better prepared and plan for this unique Premier League season.

5 teams to watch out for and things to consider at the start of the FPL season

#5 Manchester United and Manchester City

Manchester City lost to Lyon in the Quarter-Final of the Champions League

Both Manchester clubs will be fairly popular amongst FPL managers due to the vast array of options in attack and defence for both teams. However, both teams went deep into their respective European Competitions in August and hence need a mandatory 30-day break from the Premier League before they can kickstart their season.

This means Manchester United and Manchester City will both have a blank game-week in game-week 1. City was due to face Aston Villa at home and United were going to face Burnley away in game-week 1 but these fixtures have been postponed and will be played at a later date in the season.

This means managers should not fill their teams with assets from these 4 sides as they will not be playing in the first game-week.

Advertisement

#4 Arsenal

Aubameyang is now a midfielder in FPL

Arsenal have two favourable fixtures to start off the Premier League campaign as they play newly-promoted Fulham on the opening day followed up by a home game against West Ham United.

The main FPL asset in the Arsenal team is their star-striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Aubameyang is now a midfielder in FPL and has got his price hiked to £12 million making him the most expensive player in the game.

However, with an additional point for every goal he scores as well as clean-sheet points, his position change could make him a must have option for FPL managers.

Other options in the Arsenal team from an FPL perspective include Kieran Tierney (£5.5 Million) or William Saliba (£4.5 Million) in defence or Bernd Leno (£5 Million) if he starts in goal.

Arsenal do have tough fixtures after the first two which include away trips to Liverpool, City and Tottenham. Managers can transfer Aubameyang after these first 2 fixtures for a Manchester City midfielder like Sterling or De Bruyne who have favorable fixtures after the Game-Week 3.

Also read: FPL 2020/21: How to Build your FPL Team?