Juventus: Confirmed signings and departures in this transfer window so far

The 2019-20 season proved to be an eventful one for Juventus. Despite winning the Serie A title, Maurizio Sarri was relieved off his duties due to Bianconeri's failure in the Champions League and their unattractive brand of football, with former midfielder Andrea Pirlo taking over the reins from the Italian.

The charismatic Italian is hailed as one of the greatest players of his generation and was surprisingly given the job less than two weeks after he was appointed as the manager of Juventus U-23s. Nevertheless, Pirlo has his work cut out for him at the Allianz Stadium, with the Serie A giants looking to shape a new era and phase out their ageing stars.

Juventus' new third kit in action 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/e13asE6ZKU — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 13, 2020

The headline news with regard to the transfer window was when Sarri was still manager, as Juventus agreed a sensational swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Barcelona midfielder Arthur.

The Brazilian midfielder has made his move to Turin and is expected to be a central figure in Pirlo's rebuild, as the Old Lady look to make their presence felt in Europe this season.

Juventus looking to replace their old guard this summer

Arthur joined Juventus in a deal that saw Miralem Pjanic move to Barcelona

Marco Pjaca and Luca Pellegrini have returned from their loan spells and could be part of the first team if they do not find suitors this summer. Dejan Kuluselvski has also completed his move to Juventus, having returned to Parma after agreeing a deal in principle earlier this year.

American international Weston McKennie became the first major signing under Pirlo, as the athletic midfielder joined the club on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

🎙Coach @Pirlo_official: “It was a good test, we needed to play our first game together."



WATCH the full interview on the @JuventusTV section ➡️ https://t.co/mQXXwN69gM pic.twitter.com/q6keTpWKOs — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 14, 2020

Advertisement

In terms of outgoings, Blaise Matuidi has joined MLS outfit Inter Miami as a free agent, with Gonzalo Higuain also expected to follow him in the coming weeks. German international Emre Can has also left Juventus permanently to join Borussia Dortmund, having initially joined them on a loan deal in January.

Romero, who returned from his loan spell at Genoa, has joined Serie A high-fliers Atalanta on a two-year loan deal. Mattia Perrin has also left the club on a temporary deal, having joined Genoa for the forthcoming season.

Juventus are expected to sign a handful of players in the coming weeks, with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez believed to be a top target for the club this summer.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo: 12 incredible records and stats from the 2019-20 season