FPL 2020/21: Top 5 Budget Forwards this season | FPL Tips

With less than a week to go for the start of the new season of the Premier League, FPL managers are working hard to set their FPL teams for the upcoming season.

With many reclassifications of positions this season, the midfielders continue to be the most preferred picks for FPL managers, but it might be unwise to ignore the forwards. While they get one point less for scoring a goal, and no clean sheet points, forwards have always been among the top point-scorers in FPL.

On that note, let's now take a look at five budget forwards who you should consider including in your FPL team.

Note: For uniformity purposes, we're only considering forwards who cost equal to or less than £6.0 m. But FPL managers should try to squeeze in an extra £0.5 m and try to get the likes of Michail Antonio(WHU)(£6.5m), Chris Wood(BUR)(£6.5m), and Neal Maupay(BHA)(£6.5m).

#5 Rodrigo Moreno (LEE)(£6.0 m)

Rodrigo signed for Leeds this summer.

Marco Bielsa's Leeds United made a club-record signing in Rodrigo Moreno, from Valencia, ahead of this season. While Rodrigo plays primarily as an out-and-out striker, he's versatile enough to operate on either flank or play as a No. 10.

The Spaniard is priced attractively, at £6.0 m, and he should replace Patrick Bamford to become Leeds' main striker. While he isn't guaranteed a lot of game-time at the early stages of the campaign, he's sure to become a main feature in the side over the course of the season.

Leeds United wasn't the best in terms of scoring goals last season, but part of the reason was because of the ineffectiveness of their main striker, Patrick Bamford.

While Leeds have some tough opening fixtures, Rodrigo could become a great FPL option once their fixtures become better.

#4 Eddie Nketiah (ARS)(£6.0 m)

Eddie Nketiah is a good cut-price FPL option.

Arsenal's young striker Eddie Nketiah could emerge to be a great FPL option this season. Nketiah proved to be a cut-price option post the pandemic break and found the net twice when he was handed starts by manager Mikel Arteta. He had an xG/90 of 0.50 in the 19/20 season, meaning he was expected to score once in every two games he played in.

Nketiah also played a huge part in Arsenal's pre-season games and even started in the Community Shield Final against Liverpool. While Nketiah isn't a guaranteed starter, he has proved his mettle and should be rotated with Lacazette based on the fixtures.

While he doesn't offer as much value as Mason Greenwood did last season, Eddie Nketiah, at £6.0 m, is a good FPL option. A striker from a side who look primed to score goals shouldn't be ignored by FPL managers.