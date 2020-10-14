FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 5 | FPL Tips

After a two-week international break, the Premier League is set to resume this weekend and FPL managers will no doubt be excited for the matches to start. Gameweek 4 wasn't a great one for most FPL managers, with a lot of big-name options blanking. I had a sub-par Gameweek, scoring 45 points against the average of 48 points.

The first international break has been a popular time for many FPL managers to use the Wildcard and it comes as no surprise considering how surprising the results of the first few Gameweeks have been. There are plenty of new teams that are proving to be dependable in terms of FPL assets. Certain new signings have also made their impact in the early days of the season.

With plenty of factors to consider, the question to be asked is: Is this just an anomaly, or is this the new normal? FPL managers will choose whether or not to use the Wildcard based on their answer to this question. There is, of course, no right time to play the Wildcard, since it essentially depends on your team. Many top FPL players and experts have opted to play their Wildcards early, indicating that it may not be a wrong choice.

FPL managers have until Saturday (17th October) afternoon to tinker with their teams ahead of the Gameweek 5 deadline.

Gameweek 5 Deadline: Saturday, 17th October at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time), and 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Also Read: FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 4 | FPL Tips

The Fixtures

FPL Gameweek 5 kicks off with the Merseyside Derby. Liverpool travel to Goodison Park on the back of a 7-2 drubbing away to Aston Villa. Manchester City host Arsenal later in the day, while United play away at Newcastle United. Spurs take on West Ham on Sunday, while the Gameweek ends with a Monday night clash between Leeds United and Wolves.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 5.

Advertisement

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 4 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Mat Ryan (BHA)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Eric Dier (TOT), Ruben Vinagre (WOL), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and James Justin (LEI).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Harvey Barnes (LEI), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Marcus Rashford (MUN), and Steven Alzate (BHA).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Timo Werner (CHE), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Riyad Mahrez/ Mohammed Salah

GW 3 Average score: 48

Points Scored(in GW): 45 (-0): 45

Money Remaining: £2.1 m

Factors to consider

Jack Grealish has become a very popular FPL option.

1) Pile in on FPL assets from Spurs, Everton, and Villa?: This kind of a question is common in FPL. Every season, a team with excellent FPL assets performs very well at around this stage. Some of them may prove to be consistent, while others may fizzle out soon.

The main question for FPL managers is whether or not they should deviate from their plans and integrate players from the above sides to their FPL teams.

The answer is, without doubt, a yes. All three teams have players in different price ranges and this will help you structure your team well. The underlying stats are good, as are the upcoming fixtures.

Advertisement

I'm not suggesting a complete overhaul of your teams because the assets from Manchester City and Manchester United will deliver sooner or later. However, FPL managers must try to place players from these teams higher on their watchlist for upcoming transfers.

Transfers

This is my fourth season in FPL, and up until now, I have always played my Wildcard during the first International break. This season, however, my FPL team is in good shape and I have a decent overall rank (290k). Therefore, I'm holding my Wildcard for later and making just one transfer for this weekend.

I did want to bring in Heung-Min Son (TOT)(MID)(£9.1 m) after his successful recovery from injury. However, since I had planned to bring him in after Gameweek 5, I decided to give Harvey Barnes (LEI) (MID) (£7.0 m) one more game before transferring him out.

#1 Stuart Dallas in for Ruben Vinagre

Stuart Dallas was impressive in the international fixtures.

Out: Ruben Vinagre(DEF)(WOL)(£4.3 m)- While I had a few other transfers planned, Vinagre's loan move to Olympiacos meant that I had to transfer him out first.

Advertisement

In: Stuart Dallas(DEF)(LEE)(£4.5 m)- Stuart Dallas has certainly impressed me with the eye-test. The Leeds full-back has been among the most attacking FPL defenders this season and has been unlucky not to find the back of the net. While he doesn't guarantee clean sheet points, his high potential for attacking returns makes him a great FPL option.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 5

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken(if any): None: 1 Free Transfer

Captain/Vice-captain: Marcus Rashford, Timo Werner, Harvey Barnes or Mohamed Salah/ Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Riyad Mahrez

Picking the captain for my FPL team in Gameweek 5 will be tough. Since I don't have any Spurs attacking options in my team, I don't have any clear captaincy choices. Mohamed Salah will be my first choice considering that he's fully rested ahead of this game. However, his record in away fixtures is putting me off a bit.

Marcus Rashford and Timo Werner have both had quiet starts to the season. However, both of them did well in the international games and have decent fixtures this week. They will be good FPL captaincy options as well. Harvey Barnes against Aston Villa is another option to consider.