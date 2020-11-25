FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 10 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 9 was a decent one for FPL managers, with some highly-owned players performing well. All of the top five FPL captains for the Gameweek provided attacking returns, with DCL delivering a 13-point FPL haul.

I had a nice FPL Gameweek myself since I captained DCL and had Bruno Fernandes in my team. My -8 hit didn't work out that well, though, with KDB blanking against Spurs. Son Heung-Min (TOT)(MID)(£9.5 m) punished his sellers once again with a 10-point FPL haul.

Gameweek 10 presents FPL managers with a form-vs-fixture headache. Manchester City has a great run of upcoming fixtures, but they have scored just ten goals so far. Spurs, meanwhile, have been in great form this season but will have to go through a testing run of fixtures. FPL managers have to take a call on whether to retain Spurs' FPL assets or to switch to Manchester City players. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy(LEI)(FWD)(£10.2 m) is one to consider as well.

Whatever changes FPL managers make, they should do so ahead of the Friday evening deadline for Gameweek 10, ahead of the Crystal Palace-Newcastle fixture.

Gameweek 10 Deadline: Friday, 27th November at 06:30 PM (GMT), and 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time)

The Fixtures

Gameweek 10 kicks off with a clash between Crystal Palace and Newcastle at Selhurst Park. Manchester City take on Burnley on Saturday afternoon, while Everton take on Leeds United later in the day. Chelsea take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge in the marquee fixture of the week on Sunday evening. The FPL Gameweek concludes with a Monday night meeting between West Ham and Aston Villa.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 10.

Advertisement

FPL Team Suggested for Previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 9 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (AVL) and Jed Steer (AVL)

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Max Kilman (WOL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), and Ben Chilwell (CHE)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Kevin De Bruyne(MCI), Wilfried Zaha (CRY), Jack Grealish (AVL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE), Patrick Bamford (LEE), and Rhian Brewster (SHU)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Dominic Calvert-Lewin/ Bruno Fernandes

GW 8 Average score: 55

Points Scored(in GW): 68 (-8): 60

Money Remaining: £0.5 m

FPL Factors to consider

Kevin De Bruyne had some good underlying stats in the game against Spurs.

Should we bring in Manchester City's FPL assets?:

Manchester City have had a horror start to the season, and find themselves at 13th in the points table. They have, however, been affected by a slew of injuries. Most of those players have recovered, and that gives them a boost ahead of their great run of fixtures.

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)(MID)(£11.5 m) and Raheem Sterling (MCI)(MID)(£11.5 m) are two of the best FPL options to consider from City. Joao Cancelo (MCI)(DEF)(£5.5 m) is also a good option to select in defense.

While they do have exceptional fixtures ahead, Man City haven't really produced the goals so far. While the underlying stats offer some encouragement, FPL managers who don't own them should consider waiting for another Gameweek.

Advertisement

𝙊𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 👉 Joao Cancelo



The Scout takes a closer look at the @ManCity defender ➡️ https://t.co/LuYgdXRzUb #FPL pic.twitter.com/RnqcdNEEUQ — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) November 24, 2020

Transfers

#1 Theo Walcott in for Wilfried Zaha

Zaha tested positive for COVID-19.

I was initially planning to hold off on making any transfers. Wilfried Zaha testing positive for COVID-19 has made me look for a replacement. Palace doesn't have an easy run of fixtures after Gameweek 11 so it doesn't make much sense to hold on to him. While I considered Harvey Barnes and James Maddison from Leicester, I've decided to go with Theo Walcott (SOU)(MID)(£5.8 m), who's playing out of position as a striker.

😇 @theowalcott scores his first @SouthamptonFC goal for 5⃣4⃣3⃣4⃣ days - previously scoring for The Saints against MK Dons on Jan 7, 2006 pic.twitter.com/Z032H1CHME — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 23, 2020

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 10

Advertisement

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken(if any): None

Captain/Vice-captain: Bruno Fernandes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, or Kevin De Bruyne/ Mohamed Salah or Patrick Bamford

Despite Salah's return to fitness, I'm unlikely to go with him as captain. Bruno Fernandes and DCL will undoubtedly be great FPL captaincy options for this Gameweek. Kevin De Bruyne is another good option to consider.