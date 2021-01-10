FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 18 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will hope for the best from Blank Gameeek 18 as many FPL managers will be forced to use their chips for this Gameweek, which has only six fixtures. Gameweek 17 was a pretty high-scoring one with an average of 56 FPL points.

Spurs' duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both returned double-digit hauls, and so did Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne. Mohamed Salah and the other Liverpool assets all blanked, though, leaving those who captained him in a bad position.

My poor FPL run continued as I suffered my fifth successive captaincy blank and slipped down to the 600k mark in the overall rankings. I'm hoping to get back up the rungs in the next couple of Gameweeks with my chip usage.

I will use my Free Hit to navigate Blank FPL Gameweek 18, and I am considering using the wildcard ahead of Double Gameweek 19.

In any case, whatever changes FPL managers need to make, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 18 deadline on Tuesday evening.

Gameweek 18 Deadline: Tuesday, 13th January at 04:30 PM (GMT) and 10:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 18 Fixtures

FPL Gameweek 18 will consist of just six fixtures. Newcastle United travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening in a crucial bottom-six meeting. Manchester United travel to Turf Moor looking for a point that will take them to the top of the table. Manchester City take on Brighton at home, while Spurs travel to Villa Park on Wednesday.

The Gameweek concludes with a Thursday night meeting between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 18.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 17 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (BUR) and Jed Steer (AVL)

Defenders: Matt Targett (AVL), Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Kyle Walker-Peters (SOU), Ben Chilwell (CHE), and Barry Douglas (LEE)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV), Tomas Soucek (WHU), Ademola Lookman (FUL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT), Patrick Bamford (LEE), and Che Adams (SOU)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes

GW 16 Average score: 56

Points Scored (in GW): 55 (-0): 55

Overall Rank: 653,179.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.0 m

Transfers

I will be playing my Free Hit in Gameweek 18. It's a great opportunity for me to move up the ranks, but I should ensure that I don't fill my team up only with differentials to achieve that. I'm trying not to triple up on any team, considering how some fixtures have been postponed this season.

Note: I might make some last-minute changes to my FPL team due to the Free Hit chip.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 18

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain/ vice-captain: Kevin De Bruyne (or) Bruno Fernandes (or) Son Heung-min (or) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Literally any of my attacking players could make for decent FPL captaincy choices this week. That's a decision I'll be making close to the deadline. However, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes should be the safer options given their good form and relatively simpler fixtures.