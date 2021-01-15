FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 19

After a rather sub-par Blank Gameweek 18, FPL managers will be looking forward to Double Gameweek 19 that promises the managers plenty of big FPL hauls.

Gameweek 18 saw popular FPL assets such as Bruno Fernandes and Son Heung-min fire blanks. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane provided meager single-digit FPL returns. The average total this gameweek was 30 FPL points.

I had another sub-par Gameweek for a Free Hitter, finishing with 39 FPL points after handing the captain's armband to Aubameyang. I made some changes to the team I initially suggested due to some fixture postponements and some late fitness calls.

Hugo Lloris, Adama Traore, and Romain Saiss were some of the new players in my team, with neither of them creating much impact.

However, with teams such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester, and West Ham all having two fixtures each, Gameweek 19 should see a very high average FPL total.

This is also the time when FPL managers use one of the chips, with the Triple Captain and the Bench Boost being the more popular ones. I have decided to play my Wildcard as this represents a turning point in fixtures for a lot of teams, and I feel that it can be capitalized on.

Whatever changes they choose to make, FPL managers should do so ahead of the Gameweek 19 deadline on Saturday afternoon.

Gameweek 19 Deadline: Saturday, 16th January at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 4:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Note: There might be some fixture postponements due to ongoing COVID-19 situations in some clubs. FPL managers should be prepared for the same, with a decent bench.

Advertisement

Also Read: FPL 2020-21: 5 best captain choices for Gameweek 19 | FPL Tips

FPL Gameweek 19 Fixtures

Gameweek 19 kicks off with a Saturday afternoon meeting between Wolves and West Brom at the Molineux. Chelsea travel to Craven Cottage later in the day.

Sunday sees Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield in a match that could have massive implications on both teams' title aspirations. Arsenal take on Newcastle on Monday night.

The double fixtures start on Tuesday night with Leicester City taking on Chelsea. The gameweek concludes with a Saturday night meeting between Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 19.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 18 and the points scored.

Note: Free Hit played. Hence, there might be some changes from my final team and the one suggested in the article.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (TOT) and Robert Sanchez (BHA)

Defenders: Kieran Tierney (ARS), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), John Stones (MCI), Ciaran Clark (NEW), and Romain Saiss (WOL)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS), Son Heung-min (TOT), Adama Traore (WOL), and Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Forwards: Callum Wilson (NEW), David McGoldrick (SHU), and Rhian Brewster (SHU)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Bruno Fernandes

GW 18 Average score: 30

Points Scored (in GW): 39 (-0): 39

Overall Rank: 699,393.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.0 m

Transfers

Advertisement

I will be playing my second Wildcard ahead of Gameweek 19. While I have retained my midfield core of Fernandes, Salah, and De Bruyne, I have focussed some funds on building a decent bench and getting some premium defenders in.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 19

Chips activated: Wildcard

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain/vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (or) Kevin De Bruyne (or) Bruno Fernandes

The three big-hitters in midfield are the options that I'm considering for the armband. Salah is my favorite because of the risks that the other two options possess.

Bruno Fernandes, who is on four yellow cards, could miss the second game against Burnley if he gets booked against Liverpool.

Manchester City's second game against Aston Villa also has a slight risk of getting postponed, although the rescheduling of their games does lend some confidence in that direction.