FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 22 | FPL Tips

FPL managers must still be reeling from the after-effects of an interesting Gameweek 21 that saw some assets record decent hauls while others blanked.

The Pep Roulette threw a wrench in many FPL managers' plans as popular assets like John Stones, Joao Cancelo, and Raheem Sterling were all benched. With an average total of 48 FPL points, Gameweek 21 was a decent one for some FPL managers but not so much for others.

I was left ruing my choices for the Gameweek after captaining Raheem Sterling and watching Patrick Bamford getting a 15-point FPL haul right after I sold him for Ollie Watkins. However, Mohamed Salah's return to form helped me to a decent Gameweek total of 60 FPL points, with the Egyptian delivering as my vice-captain.

With a couple of new injuries and other developments in the Premier League, FPL managers will be looking to tinker with their teams. However, they should do so ahead of the Gameweek 22 deadline on Tuesday evening.

Gameweek 22 Deadline: Tuesday, 2nd February at 4:30 PM (GMT) and 10:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Also Read: FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 21

FPL Gameweek 22 Fixtures

Gameweek 22 will see Manchester United host Southampton on Tuesday. Manchester City travel to Burnley on Wednesday evening, with Liverpool hosting Brighton later on the same day. The Gameweek concludes with a Thursday night meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 22.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 21 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Fraser Forster (SOU)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Ben Chilwell (CHE), John Stones (MCI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), and Matt Targett (AVL)

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (MCI), Son Heung-min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Michail Antonio (WHU), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling/ Mohamed Salah

GW 21 Average score: 48

Points Scored (in GW): 60 (-4): 56

Overall Rank: 493,712

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.1 m

Transfers

I'm banking my transfer for Gameweek 22 to get some stability to my team after a confusing Gameweek 21. I'm likely to take a call on Ben Chilwell after seeing what his position is in Thomas Tuchel's set-up.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 22

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain/vice-captain: Raheem Sterling (or) Mohamed Salah (or) Bruno Fernandes/ Son Heung-Min

Mohamed Salah should get my captain's armband after his 15-point FPL haul against West Ham. Raheem Sterling offers a potent alternative.