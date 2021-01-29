FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 21 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 20 was a pretty sub-par one for FPL managers, with an average score of 42 FPL points. This was primarily because Bruno Fernandes, the most popular FPL captain, blanked against Sheffield United.

However, FPL managers who invested in Manchester City got their due returns, with defender Joao Cancelo returning a mammoth 17-point FPL haul. The likes of Mo Salah, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min blanked. Kane, especially, seems to have sustained an ankle injury that could keep him out for quite some time.

Raheem Sterling's 11-point FPL haul helped me get my first returns from my captain after seven FPL gameweeks. I finished with a Gameweek total of 47 FPL points, five points above the average total. However, I missed out on 20 FPL points after benching Tomas Soucek and Ben Chilwell.

FPL managers will be assessing the star performers of Gameweek 20, such as Ilkay Gundogan and Tomas Soucek, and will be considering whether or not to bring them in ahead of a tightly packed schedule. However, they don't have too much time to ponder, with the Gameweek 21 deadline fast approaching.

Gameweek 20 Deadline: Saturday, 30th January at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Also Read: FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 20

FPL Gameweek 21 Fixtures

Gameweek 21 kicks off with a Saturday afternoon meeting between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park. Arsenal host Manchester United later in the day, while Liverpool travel to West Ham on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

The Gameweek will conclude with a Monday night meeting between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 21.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 20 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Fraser Forster (SOU)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Ben Chilwell (CHE), John Stones (MCI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), and Matt Targett (AVL)

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (MCI), Son Heung-min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Tomas Soucek (WHU)

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (LEE), Michail Antonio (WHU), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling/ Mohamed Salah

GW 20 Average score: 42

Points Scored (in GW): 47 (-0): 47

Overall Rank: 493,417

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.5 m

Transfers

I decided not to take too many hits at the start of the season, but I have found myself flouting that rule quite often. However, this time around, I am feeling really positive about two transfers ahead of Gameweek 21.

#1 Ollie Watkins in for Patrick Bamford

Ollie Watkins.

Advertisement

Ollie Watkins disappointed a lot of FPL managers in the first half of the season, but with two goals in the last two games, he seems to be delivering on his early-season promise. In fact, he has the highest Threat index among FPL forwards and the second-highest Creativity index.

Bamford, meanwhile, has blanked in the last three Gameweeks and has been disappointing.

With a kind schedule ahead for Aston Villa, Watkins is likely to deliver for my FPL team in this period.

#2 Ilkay Gundogan in for Tomas Soucek

Ilkay Gundogan

While releasing Tomas Soucek doesn't sound right given his recent form, Ilkay Gundogan's position in the Manchester City lineup in De Bruyne's absence seems too good an offer to pass on.

With seven goals in eight games, Gundogan is set to add to that tally over the upcoming few games.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 21

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain/vice-captain: Raheem Sterling (or) Mohamed Salah (or) Son Heung-Min/ Bruno Fernandes

I'm likely to leave the armband on Raheem Sterling, but Mohamed Salah is an alternative that I am considering.