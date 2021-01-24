FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 20 | FPL Tips

After an exciting and tense Double Gameweek 19, FPL managers will focus their attention on Gameweek 20. With an average of 74 FPL points, Double Gameweek 19 was a pretty high-scoring one despite blanks from popular FPL assets like Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy.

Despite another captaincy blank from Mo Salah, I had a great FPL Gameweek, grossing 106 points on my Wildcard, my first triple-digit FPL score. Huge FPL hauls from John Stones, Michail Antonio, and Vladimir Coufal helped me to that total. I moved Matt Targett to the bench after learning that he was on four yellow cards, but the move backfired and ended up in me losing 10 FPL points.

With the increased investment in defense paying dividends, I'm expecting to see an upward curve in my FPL ranks over the next few Gameweeks.

FPL managers' plans may have been disrupted, however, due to injuries to popular FPL assets Kevin De Bruyne and Jamie Vardy. KDB is set to miss around five Gameweeks while Vardy should be out for four. FPL managers are scrambling around for replacements, with Leicester's James Maddison and City's Ilkay Gundogan proving to be very popular.

Whatever changes they plan to make, FPL managers should do so before the Tuesday evening deadline for Gameweek 20.

Gameweek 20 Deadline: Tuesday, 26th January at 04:30 PM (GMT) and 10:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Note: Gameweek 20 is the Qualification round for the Star Sports FPL Cup. Only for Indian FPL managers, the top 262,144 FPL managers will qualify for the Cup, with standard FPL cup rules set to apply. All the best!

FPL Gameweek 20 Fixtures

Gameweek 20 kicks off with two Tuesday evening fixtures between Crystal Palace and West Ham and Newcastle and Leeds. Manchester City travel to West Brom later in the day. Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, with league leaders Manchester United traveling to Bramall Lane later in the day.

The Gameweek concludes with an all-important Thursday night clash between Spurs and Liverpool.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 20.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 19 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Fraser Forster (SOU)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (WHU), Ben Chilwell (CHE), John Stones (MCI), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), and Matt Targett (AVL)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Son Heung-min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Tomas Soucek (WHU)

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (LEE), Michail Antonio (WHU), and Keinan Davis (AVL)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne/Bruno Fernandes

GW 19 Average score: 74

Points Scored (in GW): 106 (-0): 106

Overall Rank: 499,647.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.2 m

Transfers

#1 Raheem Sterling in for Kevin De Bruyne

Raheem Sterling.

I was initially intending to hold my transfer, but Kevin De Bruyne's injury has forced my hand. While I considered options like Ilkay Gundogan and Harvey Barnes, I decided to go with the like-for-like replacement in Raheem Sterling. The winger hasn't had such a great season so far with ten attacking returns in fifteen starts.

He does tend to explode in later parts of the season, and I'm expecting him to have a good run in my FPL team.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 20

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken (if any): None

Captain/vice-captain: Raheem Sterling (or) Bruno Fernandes (or) Son Heung-Min/ Mohamed Salah

I'm likely to give my armband to Raheem Sterling, who travels to West Brom. Bruno Fernandes at home to Sheffield United is an enticing option as well.