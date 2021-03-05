FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 27 | FPL Tips

FPL managers will be excited heading into the fourth successive Double Gameweek in Gameweek 27.

Gameweek 26 was a mixed bag for FPL managers. Those who invested in Leicester City and Manchester United were left disappointed. The most popular FPL captain, Bruno Fernandes, blanked in two goalless draws, picking up 6 points in total. Mohamed Salah and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also did the same.

In fact, it was the differential FPL picks such as Riyad Mahrez, Gareth Bale and Gabriel Jesus who shone, along with members of the Everton and Chelsea defenses.

I had a decent Double Gameweek 26, despite having played my Triple Captain chip on Salah, with the Spurs double-up in Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son shining along with Luke Shaw.

After a couple of popular assets like Harvey Barnes and James Maddison picked up injuries, FPL managers are looking for some short-term replacements for them. They also have the upcoming Blank Gameweek 29 to think about, and players like Raphinha, Son, and Jesse Lingard should prove to be popular over the next couple of Gameweeks.

Whatever changes they decide to make, FPL managers should do so before the Gameweek 27 deadline on Saturday morning UK time.

Gameweek 27 Deadline: Saturday, 6th March at 11:00 AM (GMT) and 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 27 Fixtures

Gameweek 27 will kick off with a meeting between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor. Leicester City will travel to the Amex Stadium later in the day.

Liverpool will take on Fulham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with the Manchester Derby at the Etihad set to take place later in the day. Meanwhile, Chelsea will face Everton on Monday evening.

The Gameweek will conclude with a Wednesday evening meeting between Manchester City and Southampton.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for Gameweek 26 and the points scored.

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Robert Sanchez (BHA)

Defenders: Caglar Soyuncu (LEI), Luke Shaw (MUN), John Stones (MCI), Pascal Struijk (LEE), and Matt Targett (AVL)

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Mohamed Salah (LIV), and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Patrick Bamford (LEE), Harry Kane (TOT)

Captain/Vice-Captain (Triple Captain): Mohamed Salah/ Bruno Fernandes

GW 26 Average score: 75

Points Scored (in GW): 90 (-8): 82

Overall Rank: 526,999

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.0 m

Transfers

#1 Kevin De Bruyne in for Mohamed Salah

De Bruyne has three goals and eleven FPL assists this season.

This is more of a differential FPL move to make the best possible use of Manchester City's promising fixtures over the next couple of Gameweeks.

Kevin De Bruyne seems to have picked up where he left off before his injury, producing two stunning displays in Double Gameweek 26.

He could shine once more in Gameweek 27 when Manchester City take on Manchester United and Southampton in two crunch fixtures. Their future against Fulham in Gameweek 28 is another good fixture before Blank Gameweek 29.

I am likely to switch back to Salah ahead of Gameweek 30 to have some cover from the Liverpool attack like I've done all season.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 27

Chips activated: None

Point Hits taken (if any): - 4

Captain/vice-captain: Ilkay Gundogan (or) Kevin De Bruyne (or) Harry Kane/ Son Heung-Min

Kevin De Bruyne seems to be the standout FPL captaincy option this Gameweek, although Ilkay Gundogan is another decent shout. Harry Kane is another good single-fixture FPL captaincy choice.

