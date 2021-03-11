FPL 2020-21: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 28 | FPL Tips

FPL managers won't have much time to catch their breath since a relentless barrage of double gameweeks starting from Gameweek 24.

Gameweek 28 looms ahead next, with a four-fixture Blank Gameweek 29 to follow. Gameweek 27 saw Manchester City and Southampton play twice.

It was a decent one for FPL managers, as it yielded an average score of 60 points. The likes of Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes shone this week, but it was Riyad Mahrez who top-scored with a 20-point FPL haul.

I had a great Gameweek myself after giving the armband to Kevin De Bruyne, who I brought in for Mohamed Salah. His 16-point FPL haul, along with sizeable contributions from Luke Shaw, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and Ilkay Gundogan, helped me get 105 FPL points in the Gameweek.

Plenty of FPL managers will be pondering over their transfer and chip strategy to deal with the Blank Gameweek as well as the major fixture swing in Gameweek 31 for a lot of teams.

Gameweek 28 Deadline: Friday, 12th March at 06:30 PM (GMT) and 00:00 AM (Saturday) (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 28 Fixtures

FPL Gameweek 28 kicks off with a Friday night meeting between Newcastle and Aston Villa at St James Park.

Chelsea travel to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, while Man City will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage later in the day. Arsenal will lock horns with an in-form Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates in an exciting North London derby on Sunday evening.

The FPL Gameweek will conclude with a Monday night meeting between Wolves and a struggling Liverpool side.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 28.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 27 and the points scored:

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy (SOU) and Robert Sanchez (BHA).

Defenders: Caglar Soyuncu (LEI), Luke Shaw (MUN), John Stones (MCI), Pascal Struijk (LEE) and Matt Targett (AVL).

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (WHU), Son Heung-Min (TOT), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL), Patrick Bamford (LEE), Harry Kane (TOT).

Captain/Vice-Captain (Triple Captain): Kevin De Bruyne/ Harry Kane.

GW 27 Average score: 60.

Points Scored (in GW): 105 (-0): 105.

Overall Rank: 298, 754.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.8 m.

Transfers

#1 Emiliano Martinez in for Alex McCarthy

Emi Martinez(right) has been a huge reason for Aston Villa's success this season.

I have missed out on plenty of FPL hauls from top goalkeeper Emi Martinez. Owned by more than 40% of FPL managers, the Aston Villa shot-stopper has had a phenomenal season between the sticks.

With 149 FPL points this season, Martinez has benefited from save points, clean sheets as well as the all-important bonus points. While this should've been a straight swap, a £0.1 m price rise for Martinez has made me make an extra transfer to bring him in.

#2 Joel Veltman in for John Stones

Joel Veltman (left) has done well in his debut season for the Seagulls.

Aymeric Laporte's return to fitness has seen John Stones drop to the bench more often than I'd have liked.

The £5.3 m centre-back has started only one out of City's last six games. While I will look for a long-term replacement after blank Gameweek 29, Brighton's Joel Veltman looks like a good differential FPL pick for the next two Gameweeks.

They face a Southampton side without Danny Ings before taking on a toothless Newcastle in Gameweek 29. Veltman's starting place remains safe, as Tariq Lamptey is still sidelined. The Dutchman also offers decent attacking FPL potential.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 28

Chips activated: None.

Point Hits taken (if any): - 4.

Captain/vice-captain: Bruno Fernandes (or) Kevin De Bruyne (or) Harry Kane/ Son Heung-Min.

An in-form Harry Kane in the North London Derby seems a standout captaincy choice. Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are ones to consider too.

